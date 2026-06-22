Want to See Canada by Train? Here’s Why 2026 Is Your Year

The postcard towns of the Rocky Mountains, the subarctic shores of Hudson Bay, and the rugged coastline of Eastern Canada’s Maritimes provinces share an intriguing commonality: They are all connected by Canada’s expansive national passenger rail network, VIA Rail . And from now through September 7, the beloved train line is bringing back the free Canada Strong Pass for its second year, which offers generous discounts on travel and cultural experiences across the country.

“The Pass makes it easier for everyone, especially youth and families, to explore Canada and celebrate what makes this country extraordinary,” says Department of Canadian Heritage representative Martine Courage. Here’s how to optimize one of Canada’s greatest slow-travel journeys.

How to use the pass

Despite its name, the “pass” is not a physical or digital card, but a series of discounts applied automatically to rail purchases using a code. During the promotion period, children 17 and under (accompanied by a paying adult) can travel for free in VIA Rail’s economy class, and travelers aged 18 to 24 will receive 25 percent off ticket prices.

Using the discount code “CANADAFAM” at checkout allows travelers to reserve free tickets for children, and code “CANADA1824" offers a 25 percent discount for travelers aged 24 and younger. Additionally, national museums such as Gatineau’s Canadian Museum of History or Ottawa’s Canadian Science and Technology Museum are free for those 17 and under and 50 percent off for those aged 18 to 24 during the promotional period. Visitors of all ages will receive 25 percent off Parks Canada camping fees and free admission to national parks.

The pass is available to all domestic and foreign travelers, with no blackout dates or restrictions, though it is recommended to book limited-capacity services (like train tickets or campsites) well in advance. Visitors can simply plan their trip around participating sites and receive the applicable discount upon entry.

The routes and VIA Rail experience

To make the most of the Canada Strong Pass, consider building an itinerary tracing one of VIA Rail’s long-distance routes—such as the 22-hour Ocean (Halifax–Montreal) route, the four-day Canadian (Toronto–Vancouver) route, the two-day Winnipeg–Churchill route, or the 35-hour Skeena (Jasper–Prince Rupert) route—while stopping at participating attractions along the way.

If you’re on a time crunch, opt for the Québec City–Windsor corridor, a network of interconnected routes (the longest takes nine hours) passing through major cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, and Montréal and offering connections to the longer Canadian and Ocean routes.

VIA’s flagship route, the Canadian (previously featured on the 10-dollar bill), is a nearly 3,000-mile track that connects Vancouver and Toronto, two cities currently in global focus thanks to the FIFA World Cup. Major stops include the rugged, otherworldly Badlands of Kamloops (watch for gravity-defying mountain goats!), the beloved Rocky Mountain hub Jasper, and welcoming provincial capitals Edmonton, Alberta, and Winnipeg, Manitoba. Announcements throughout the journey alert passengers to highlights such as British Columbia’s Pyramid Falls (if rail traffic allows, the train may slow down so passengers can get a better look), and they can even catch the occasional performance from an onboard musician. Travelers will also likely hear a few improvised announcements, alerting them to sightings of wildlife like elk or bison.

Economy class (the only class where the pass can be used) is a lively, conversational environment; passengers often wind up with newfound friends in their seatmates, as they grab coffee together at station stops or exchange numbers to make plans at a shared final destination.

Many travelers book the full journey in one shot, focusing on the train itself and views that can’t be seen from roadways. If time allows, consider staggering your tickets with overnight stops for slower, more exploratory travel.

Adventurous visitors might opt for one of VIA’s Scenic Adventure Routes: Winnipeg–Churchill, Jasper–Prince Rupert, and Sudbury–White River. Accessible only by train or plane, the town of Churchill, Manitoba, is widely known as the polar bear capital of the world, but peak season for beluga whale encounters is during July and August. The Jasper–Prince Rupert route, commonly known as the Skeena in homage to the northern British Columbia river it traces, offers unparalleled views of Robson Valley. The Sudbury–White River line through northern Ontario is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, allowing passengers rail-exclusive access to remote hunting and fishing spots.

Discounted museums, parks, and campgrounds

Museums just off VIA’s tracks include the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (a few minutes’ walk from Winnipeg Station; you’ll see its iconic glass spire as you arrive), the Canadian Museum of Immigration (a 10-minute walk from Halifax Station), and seven national museums in Ottawa alone.