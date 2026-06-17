Travel InspirationTrains
By Nicole Trilivas
  •  June 17, 2026

This Newly Updated Luxury Train Takes Travelers Deeper Into the Balkans

The new 2026 route of the Golden Eagle Danube Express from Venice to Istanbul spends more time in Eastern Europe, including Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Close-up of train curving through rocky green hills

This train adventure is all about the Balkans.

Courtesy of Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

The landscape rushes by outside the train window like an impressionist painting: green forest, red-roofed houses, and fields frothing with wildflowers that appear slightly smeared, like broken brushstrokes. As the Golden Eagle Danube Express speeds through seven countries—Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Bulgaria, and finally Türkiye—the views of church bell towers, Orthodox domes, and slender minarets signal the ethnic and cultural diversity of this part of Europe.

Golden Eagle Luxury Trains has been running the 11-night Balkan Explorer itinerary for a decade, but the route has been refreshed for 2026. Now for the first time, guests can enjoy an overnight stay in Belgrade (at the elegant Bristol Belgrade); a private, after-hours visit to Slovenia’s underground labyrinthine Postojna Caves; and stops in the Croatian cities of Pula and Rijeka along the Adriatic Sea. Also new this year is the additional time scheduled in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including a full day in Sarajevo, the history-rich capital with a mash-up of east and west, and another day in the former Ottoman frontier town of Mostar.

“They redid the itinerary because Bosnia absolutely deserves more time,” says tour manager Anita Korponai. She comes over the train intercom system to let us passengers know we’re in for a visual treat as we head from Sarajevo to Mostar: “The most spectacular scenery of the whole trip is coming up,” she promises, and I don’t sit for that entire stretch, mesmerized by mirror-like rivers and dizzying stretches of mountains strung with roads that spill into the horizon.

Our journey started in Venice and ended in Istanbul, but in between, the train stops at comparatively under-touristed destinations across the region. Each day we disembark with a local guide who brings the must-see sites to life. At the newly added stop at Postojna—Slovenia’s cathedral-like caves inhabited by ghost-white, aquatic salamanders called baby dragons—we get to visit at night, with no other tourists around. We’re granted another exclusive outside-regular-hours visit to the cinematic Roman theater of Philippopolis (thought to date to the 1st century) in Bulgaria’s under-visited city of Plovdiv. And in Bosnia and Herzegovina, our freshly caught seafood lunch is paired with a short acoustic concert of sevdalinka folk songs.

Side view of man dressed in black playing piano in train car (L); server pouring sauce over small portion of food in large white bowl at dining table (R)

The experience offers a tasting menu of the region’s views and foods.

Courtesy of Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

However, the most magic happens aboard the train, where lamp-lit carriages and bow-tied servers transport me to a romantic bygone era. I sip bitter Negronis while dressing for the evening in my spacious cabin decorated with wood panels and droplight windows. Then I’m off to the jangling dining cars (there are two) for regional sous vide lamb chops, Serbian wine fragrant of black pepper, and gold-dusted desserts that look lifted from the window display of a fine jeweler. At the end of the night, I head to the bar car, clattering with the sound of cocktail shakers and live piano music.

Aboard the train, daily life turns into ritual and connections come easy, in a fabulously old-fashioned kind of way. Joined together in intimate spaces, we travelers find it easy to chat over what’s brought us to the Balkans. Praising the local towns and less-touristed stops, our lamp-lit conversations hum into the night as the train moves forwards—and sometimes seemingly backwards in time.

Nicole Trilivas
Nicole Trilivas, @nicoletrilivas, is a freelance writer based in London. She has written for Michelin Guide, Travel + Leisure, and Forbes and is the author of Girls Who Travel.
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