By Bailey Berg
  •  October 08, 2025

This New Luxury Train in Spain Goes to Ancient Seaside Towns, Wine Country, and the Don Quixote Windmills

Launching in spring 2026, a new route by luxury train operator Al Andalus will connect Madrid and Seville.

Al Andalus train between rows of olive trees

Luxury operator Al Andalus is launching a new, seven-day route connecting Madrid and Seville.

Courtesy of Renfe

Spain will soon have a new option for slow travel—and an opportunity for rail travelers to see some of its most iconic landmarks in high style.

Beginning in spring 2026, the storied Al Andalus luxury train, long beloved for routes through Spain’s Andalusia region, will debut a new seven-day itinerary between Seville and Madrid, linking some of the country’s most evocative landscapes, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and culinary heartlands.

Over the course of a week, passengers will traverse southern and central Spain, weaving through olive-dotted hillsides and wine country in Andalusia, Extremadura, and Castilla-La Mancha.

After departing Seville, stops along the route include Córdoba, home to the 10th-century Mosque-Cathedral; Cádiz, one of Europe’s oldest port cities; and Mérida, with its remarkably preserved, 8th-century Roman amphitheater and aqueduct. Guests also will see various UNESCO World Heritage sites and cities, including Campo de Criptana, where the windmill-dotted landscape is said to have inspired Miguel de Cervantes while writing Don Quixote; Toledo, the so-called City of Three Cultures, where Christian, Muslim, and Jewish influences intertwine; and Aranjuez, a royal enclave famed for its 18th-century palace and manicured gardens.

<b>Left:</b> Panoramic view of the Mosque-Cathedral, with Roman bridge over Guadalquivir River, Cordoba (L); striped terra cotta and tan arches inside Cordoba Cathedral, aka Mezquita Basilica, a former Moorish mosque (R)

The newly announced route will include stops at some of Andalusia’s most iconic landmarks, including in Córdoba.

Photo by Jesus De Fuensanta/Shutterstock (L); photo by Emily Marie Wilson/Shutterstock (R)

Excursions are designed to immerse travelers in local life, with guided walking tours through centuries-old cobblestone streets, tastings at boutique vineyards and cheese factories, and classes at artisan workshops. Entertainment also embraces Spanish culture, with shows such as “How the Andalusian Horses Dance,” a famous equestrian ballet set to Spanish music.

The train’s vintage carriages, originally built in France in 1929 and 1930 for the British royal family, have been meticulously restored with art deco detailing, polished mahogany paneling, and velvet and silk upholstery. Meanwhile, amenities like air-conditioning and Wi-Fi appeal to modern-day travelers.

Accommodations are available in two tiers: Grand Class Rooms, which contain a sofa and lounge chair that can be converted into twin beds for daytime napping, and Deluxe Suites, with a sofa that flips into a queen-size bed, as well as a lounge chair and table. All rooms have an en-suite bathroom with a shower, wardrobe, minibar, and picture windows.

White dining table set for two, with small lamp and burgundy seats next to window

Restored vintage carriages feature art deco detailing, mahogany paneling, and velvet and silk upholstery.

Courtesy of Renfe

In the dining cars, rotating menus spotlight regional specialties and seasonal ingredients—think oxtail stew from Córdoba, Jabugo ham, and manchego drizzled with local honey, paired with Spanish wines and sherries curated by a sommelier. Passengers can also gather in the lounge car for after-dinner drinks or the historic ballroom car for live music and dancing.

Unlike most sleeper trains, the Al Andalus doesn’t travel overnight. Instead, according to a spokesperson, the train remains in various train yards overnight, which maximizes daylight hours for sightseeing and scenic rail segments through Spain’s countryside.

Tickets for the new route start around €6,600 per person (roughly US$7,740, based on current conversion rates), including meals (both those served aboard and in local restaurants), excursions, activities, and accommodations. Drinks outside mealtimes, as well as extras like laundry and gratuities, are charged separately. Trips are already available for booking on the company’s booking site, and departures are available in either direction from April through October 2026.

The debut of the Seville-to-Madrid route arrives at a moment when luxury rail travel is making a comeback across Europe. In recent years, upscale lines like the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the La Dolce Vita in Italy, and the Britannic Explorer in Britain have all fueled a nostalgia for the romance—and sustainability—of train travel.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based freelance travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, travel trends, air travel + transportation, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. Her work has appeared in outlets including the New York Times and National Geographic. She is a regular contributor to Afar.
