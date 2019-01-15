A New Spin on Restaurant Week Focuses on Behind-the-Scenes Experiences

Tired of the same-old, same-old each year at Restaurant Week? Resy, an online reservations platform, is mixing it up with Off Menu Week, a brand new take on the concept. Instead of offering discounted prix fixe menus as most Restaurant Weeks do, Resy’s new program allows you to get an exclusive sneak peek at new dishes and experience off-menu items at some of the most exciting restaurants across the United States.

“We are in a constant state of R&D—as soon as one menu goes live, development on another begins,” Curtis Stone, the chef and owner of Maude and Gwen in Los Angeles, said in a statement. “Typically, this happens behind the scenes and the guest only sees the final product. Off Menu Week gives us the chance to pull back the curtain and engage the guest in our creative process.”

Launching in Los Angeles at the end of February, Off Menu Week will also take place in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Austin for one week at a time throughout the rest of 2019.

Program dates and participating restaurants include:

Los Angeles

February 25-March 3, 2019

Reservations go live on January 28, 2019, to restaurants, including Dama, Freedman’s, Kismet, Lasa, Mauda, Night + Market Sahm, Ronan, Rustic Canyon, Taps Fish House (Brea, Corona, Irvine), and Tallula’s.

Washington, D.C.

April 8-14, 2019

Reservations go live on March 11, 2019, to restaurants, including A Rake’s Progress, Gravitas, DBGB Kitchen & Bar, The Dabney*, and more to be announced.



(*Reservations for The Dabney go live to the public on March 26, 2019.)

Courtesy of Resy Cassava, in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond district, is participating in Off Menu Week.

San Francisco



June 17-23, 2019

Reservations go live on May 20, 2019, to restaurants that include Lord Stanley, Protege, Cassava, and more to be announced.

New York City

September 16-22, 2019

Reservations go live on August 19, 2019, to restaurants, including Tetsu, Kings Co Imperial, Aldo Sohm Wine Bar, Air’s Champagne Parlor, and more to be announced.

Chicago

October 21-27, 2019

Reservations go live on September 23, 2019, to restaurants, including Pacific Standard Time, Income Tax, and more to be announced.

Austin

December 9-15, 2019

Reservations go live on November 11, 2019, to such restaurants as Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, She’s Not Here, and more to be announced.

>> Next: 9 U.S. Restaurants With Awe-Inspiring Views