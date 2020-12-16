The Perfect Day in Austin
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
A creative culture, laid-back charm, and array of activities make this Texan city a hot destination. Spend your time in Austin shopping at indie boutiques and record stores, tasting Texas cuisine at hot spots and food trucks, hearing some live music, checking out the scene at Lady Bird Lake or Barton Springs, hitting a happy hour, and eating dinner at one of the remarkable local restaurants. Are you sure you only have one day?
915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Fresa's Chicken al Carbon is an Austin-owned restaurant serving charcoal-grilled, locally raised chickens, freshly prepared tortas, salads, sides, homemade ice creams, aguas frescas, and a selection of beer and wine. The...
2313 Red River St, Austin, TX 78712, USA
This impressive modernist building, designed by architect Gordon Bunshaft, houses the legacy of the 36th president of the United States of America. Central Texas native Lyndon Baines Johnson was one of the most colorful and powerful men in the...
1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Find smoked meat worth waiting for at this Austin trailer and picnic table setup. While standing in line, keep your fingers crossed that there will be brisket left when you reach the counter, as each party in front seems to...
600 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
In this modern age of Spotify, iTunes, and Pandora, record stores often seem sad and bitter places. Not so Waterloo, where music lovers—both staff and customers—celebrate the art. Bands playing Austin come in for in-store performances...
1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Celebrated Austin restaurateur Larry McGuire (Jeffrey’s, Perla’s) turned his passion for style and design into a second career when he purchased this retail brand. With locations on hip South Congress and near the Whole Foods flagship,...
200 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
2131 William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
Texas summers are hot! When the heat hits, the people of Austin flock to the Barton Springs Pool to cool off and chill out. The $8 summer entrance fee(for nonresidents)buys you a whole day of fun. Get your hand stamped for reentry if you need to...
1100 S Lamar Blvd #1135, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Want to get that small-town-ice-cream-shop feeling in a big city? Head to Lick for fresh and unique seasonal ice cream. With each lick of your cone, a new complexity of flavor is revealed. Ice cream here is made with only wholesome...
108 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
The tiny cocktail bar Small Victory opened in a sequestered nook of a parking garage (you read that correctly), replacing divey Mike’s Pub. Mike’s undoubtedly had its fans, but finding cocktails made with such care and so little...
1610 San Antonio St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
You'd never know that the little house near the Texas State Capitol building was a restaurant, and its inside resembles a tony private residence. Chef-owner Michael Fojtasek—named one of Food & Wine's 2015 Best New Chefs...
2115 Holly St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Part of keeping Austin weird means you might end up eating a five-star meal in an old gas station and laundromat. The 10-foot paintings of speakers aren't the only things that blow your mind. The food is delicious—especially the fried olives...
