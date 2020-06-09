How to Visit Austin From Home for a Day

I moved to Austin in my early 20s, mostly lured by the city’s famous live music lifestyle, a deal sweetened by the promise of plentiful bartending gigs to help me get by. I only spent nine months there, but I have been back many times since to visit the friends who became family. Visiting Austin (as opposed to living there) is like visiting summer. It’s all about long, lugubrious days that melt from lazy morning coffees to afternoon margaritas to evening strolls and then end in a whirlwind of live music, dive bars, and gourmet food trucks under a citywide network of fairy lights.

Every year, as summer begins, I start thinking about maybe heading back to Austin. I set a price drop alert for airfare deals and start scanning the summer concert calendars at the Continental Club, the Mohawk, Stubb’s B-B-Q, and so many other venues. This year, a trip seems unlikely, even as travel starts to open up again. Luckily, with a little creativity, anyone can recreate the city’s vibe at home (and maybe support some of your favorite ATX businesses to ensure that they do reopen eventually).

Set the scene

You’ll need a record player, fairy lights to string up in your backyard (or, barring that, anywhere you’ll be hanging out), and 90-plus-degree weather. Don’t have 90-plus-degree weather? Remind yourself that the weather in Austin is hot outside, but everywhere enclosed by four walls and a roof is air-conditioned to a frigid 68 degrees.

If you really want to go the extra mile, throw one of the Hotel San José’s paisley duvet covers on your bed. Hotel San José and the other properties in Liz Lambert’s Bunkhouse Group have nailed “Austin cool”—San José features red wooden floors, stark white walls, and black-framed concert posters. It even helped cement the bold, colorful aesthetic of the South Congress neighborhood with the “I love you so much” mural on the side of Jo’s Coffeehouse and the nostalgic pop-art renovation of the Austin Motel (and its iconic, phallic sign).

Buy now: From $250, sanjosehotelstore.com

Courtesy of Vaquero Taquero No home delivery for breakfast tacos? No problem.

10:30 a.m. Wake up hungover

No judgments here, you’re on vacation and last night was epic. And the only meal for circumstances such as these is breakfast tacos and iced coffee (and a very large water). You can’t get to Vaquero Taquero or Veracruz All Natural right now (unlike the lucky locals who can get their breakfast tacos delivered), but the genius of the breakfast taco lies in its simplicity and variability. You’ll need tortillas (flour or corn, but flour tends to be the wrap of choice in the morning), eggs, and anything else that might taste good mixed with those two ingredients. You could go for the classic eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, and potato. Then there’s the crumbly chorizo, egg, and black bean taco. For the vegans, perhaps a tofu scramble with avocado? I, myself, am a diehard fan of an egg, black bean, and avocado breakfast taco with salsa. Just be sure to heat the tortillas on a griddle with a little bit of oil first—it’s the key to keeping them supple.

Pair your meal with an iced coffee, with or without milk or milk alternative; remember, it’s probably pushing 85 degrees already.

Soundtrack: Gary Clark Jr.’s eponymous 2014 live album in the background is the perfect way to emerge from a late-night night. The album slowly lurches into life with the opening chords of “Catfish Blues,” and by the time it’s ramped up to the rollicking “Travis County” just 12 minutes later, you’ll have caught up—more or less.

11:15 a.m. Battle breakfast FOMO

Shoot—hadn’t you wanted to go to Franklin’s for barbecue today? Pull up the famous spot’s Instagram page and scroll through glamour shots of brisket, spare ribs, and sausage, wondering if it’s worth waiting in line an hour or more. Then remember that Franklin’s opened 45 minutes ago and so is definitely completely sold out already. Resolve to go tomorrow.

11:30 a.m. Head to Barton Springs