The 8 Hotels in North America to Book for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will travel across a 115-mile-wide sliver of sky from Mexico’s west coast, across the United States, and out to sea via eastern Canada. Hotels with a view of this interstellar marvel are quickly booking up, but we found eight charming and scenic accommodations that still have eclipse availability—for now.

According to avid eclipse chasers, a total solar eclipse—when the moon completely covers the disk of the sun, turning daytime into dusk with nothing but the sun’s fiery outer edges—is like the Olympics of astrotourism. And it’s one worth traveling for: An estimated 20 million adults traveled from their home to another region to catch the hyped Great American Eclipse in 2017.

Experts say even more eclipse chasers will hit the road next year. Some 32 million people already live along the country’s path of totality, which stretches roughly from San Antonio through Indianapolis, Rochester, and Burlington. Major cities like New York and Philadelphia are within a driveable 200 miles of totality, too.

Next year’s event is also the last chance to see a total solar eclipse above the contiguous U.S. until August 2044. That’s why cities and hotels along the path of totality are going all in with their celebrations. Read on for eight standout hotels on the path of totality that still have availability on April 8, 2024. And remember: Never look at the sun without certified eclipse glasses; while some hotels offer them, it’s wise to be safe and bring your own.

Don’t miss our full guide to the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Miraval Austin Resort and Spa sits on 220 acres in Balcones Canyonlands Preserve. Courtest of Miraval Austin Resort and Spa

1. Miraval Austin Resort and Spa

Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Length of totality : 1:36:09 p.m.–1:37:02 p.m. CDT

: 1:36:09 p.m.–1:37:02 p.m. CDT Book now

Austin will be one of the first U.S. cities to experience totality, with just over a minute of that eerie eclipse darkness. Few local getaways provide a setting like the sprawling Miraval Austin Resort and Spa. This wellness-centered escape sits on 280 acres with panoramas across Texas Hill Country out to the Colorado River—which you can kayak on during your stay. Miraval Austin’s 117 rooms set the hotel’s tone of tranquility, with minimalistic decor that lets the surrounding nature shine. The hotel’s farm-to-fork restaurant sources ingredients from the on-site 10-acre Cypress Creek Farm.

In addition to Miraval Austin’s regular activities, such as hiking, biking, yoga, and unwinding at the award-winning spa, the resort will host several eclipse-focused activities on April 8. There’s a dedicated eclipse viewing platform with recyclable safety glasses at the forest-view pools and yoga timed to the moon-meets-sun magic. A gong will ring at the moment of totality. On-site astrologers will be on hand to provide guided viewings and readings on eclipse day, too.

Getaway Piney Woods immerses guests in the woods outside Dallas. Courtesy of Getaway Piney Woods

2. Getaway Piney Woods

Location: LaRue, Texas

LaRue, Texas Length of totality: 1:42:18 p.m.–1:44:38 p.m. CDT

1:42:18 p.m.–1:44:38 p.m. CDT Book now

Head an hour and a half southeast of Dallas for a chance to admire totality sans crowds. Your abode: Getaway Piney Woods, a handful of 40 tiny-home cabins in a quiet woodland stretch of LaRue, Texas. This area will enjoy 2 minutes and 20 seconds of totality. At the 99-acre retreat, you’ll have a smorgasbord of solar eclipse vantage points: your personal firepit, your floor-to-ceiling window wall, a host of hilltop viewpoints, or a nearby reflective pond reachable via the property’s web of walking trails.

Come for the solar eclipse, and stay for the serene oak forests and sparkling night skies. The Getaway Piney Woods experience centers on nature. Oversize windows illuminate the bright, wood-walled interiors with natural light. Each tiny home has a kitchenette, outdoor seating, a queen bed, private toilet, and hot shower. The dogs-welcome policy—and en suite welcome treat—will let Fido enjoy the total eclipse, too. (Don’t forget to protect your pup’s eyes for eclipse-viewing, too.)

Oceanfront Hotel Playa Mazatlán has six pools. Courtesy of Hotel Playa Mazatlán

3. Hotel Playa Mazatlán

Location: Mazatlán, Mexico

Mazatlán, Mexico Length of totality: 11:07:25 a.m.–11:11:45 a.m. MST

11:07:25 a.m.–11:11:45 a.m. MST Book now

While catching the total solar eclipse anywhere is a win, it’ll be hard to beat Mazatlán, Mexico, one of the first places in North America to welcome the phenomenon. The city, located on Mexico’s west coast, will have more than four minutes of totality; it’s also the most reliable weather spot for unobstructed, cloud-free viewing. Much of Mazatlán is booked up for April 8, yet one resort that still has availability—and an oceanfront view of the solar action—is Hotel Playa Mazatlán.

The 400-room resort sits on Playa Camaron, a bustling sandy beach frequented by visitors and locals for beachcombing, bodyboarding, and sunset views. With six pools, including an adults-only pool and hot tub, ocean-view suites, and direct beach access, you’ll have numerous eclipse vistas to choose from. This family-friendly property has a welcoming, easygoing vibe, with four on-site restaurants, including La Terraza, where ocean panoramas pair with authentic Mexican food. A three-night minimum stay is required for the eclipse.

4. Hotel Hale

Location: Hot Springs, Arkansas

Hot Springs, Arkansas Length of totality: 1:49:30 p.m.–1:53:06 p.m. CDT

1:49:30 p.m.–1:53:06 p.m. CDT Book now

Hot Springs National Park, one of only two national parks on the 2024 path of totality, will have 3 minutes and 36 seconds of the total eclipse. Lodging during totality is limited at the other national park, Cuyahoga Valley outside Cleveland, but in Hot Springs, Arkansas, unique accommodations abound. Historic Hotel Hale, one of the original bathhouses on the national park’s Bathhouse Row, features nine old-meets-new suites. In-room soaking tubs have been supplied with local hot-spring mineral water since 1892. The skylight-illuminated Eden restaurant, with its menu of upscale comfort food and inventive cocktails (try the refreshing ginger cosmopolitan), is one of Hotel Hale’s newer offerings.

Hotel Hale will open for eclipse bookings in early 2024; watch its website for updates, and be prepared to act quickly. Eclipse plans are still being confirmed, but a four-night minimum stay with a zero-cancellation policy will be required. In addition to in-the-works on-site events, Hotel Hale is steps from Hot Springs National Park’s best trails and overlooks, such as Hot Springs Mountain Tower. The city of Hot Springs has numerous eclipse-viewing events planned as well.

Metropolitan at the 9 is located in downtown Cleveland. Courtesy of Metropolitan at the 9

5. Metropolitan at the 9

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Length of totality: 3:13:45 p.m.–3:17:35 p.m. EDT

3:13:45 p.m.–3:17:35 p.m. EDT Book now

For nearly four minutes, Cleveland will experience totality’s coveted darkness—and the city is preparing for the excitement with an array of events. They include viewing parties at the Great Lakes Science Center and an immersive experience at NASA’s Glenn Research Center, roughly 20 minutes by car from downtown. One of the most happening spots will be the Garden of Eden rooftop at Metropolitan at the 9, where cocktails and music will turn the solar spectacle into a soiree.

The 156-room Marriott Autograph Collection property, a restored 1920s bank building, is a swanky nook in the heart of downtown Cleveland, less than a mile from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Its in-room fireplaces, large city-view windows, and cozy lounge areas provide a home away from home. For an exclusive experience, book a suite on the hotel’s private top floor to get not only the best views but also VIP treatment such as cocktails and bites at the ready. Three on-site restaurants showcase the city’s culinary creativity. Hit Centro for upscale Italian fare, including homemade pasta and brick-oven pizza. Or sip a drink in a century-old bank vault—now the Vault bar. Hotel bookings for the eclipse will open in mid-May; follow the hotel on social media for updates.

French Lick Resort sits on 3,200 acres in southern Indiana’s Hoosier National Forest. Courtesy of French Lick Resort

6. French Lick Resort

Location: French Lick, Indiana

French Lick, Indiana Length of totality: 3:04:35 p.m.–3:07:43 p.m. EDT

3:04:35 p.m.–3:07:43 p.m. EDT Book now

Take a family-friendly trip to see the eclipse in French Lick, Indiana, a two-hour drive south of Indianapolis. Totality will hit the region for three eye-popping eclipse minutes. The expansive French Lick Resort has various experiences for the big day, from themed restaurant specials and photo opps to tastings of private label Woodford Reserve bourbon made especially for the hotel.

While totality is the main attraction, you’ll have more than enough to keep you busy in the days leading up to and following the eclipse. The pet-friendly resort complex, set among the shaggy beeches and oaks of Hoosier National Forest, features three hotels, three golf courses, two spas, and numerous activities like hiking, biking, and bowling. Each on-site hotel features a different vibe; for higher-end digs, try West Baden Springs Hotel, a National Historic Landmark, with 243 rooms and suites overlooking a glittery glass atrium. Multiple restaurants, from an upscale steakhouse to a relaxed burger-and-apps bar set in the former electrical switchboard room, will fuel you for a long weekend of eclipse fun.

The Cartier Suite at Manoir Hovey has panoramic lake views. Courtesy of Manoir Hovey

7. Manoir Hovey

Location: North Hatley, Quebec, Canada

North Hatley, Quebec, Canada Length of totality: 3:27:33 p.m.–3:31:02 p.m. EDT

3:27:33 p.m.–3:31:02 p.m. EDT Book now

For a storybook total solar eclipse setting, head to Quebec’s Eastern Townships. Totality will bathe this patchwork of freshwater and pines in inkiness for three and a half minutes, and no backdrop beats the enchanting Manoir Hovey. The 36-room Relais & Châteaux hotel provides numerous eclipse viewpoints: a watch party from the lakefront garden, or kayak, paddle-boat, or pontoon trips to admire it from the pine-flanked Lac Massawippi.

Built in 1900, Manoir Hovey, two hours from Montreal, is a mix between a bright Cape Cod beach house and a well-manicured Cotswold cottage. A sprawling garden is the property’s pride and joy. Admire the blossoms from a heated pool, a set of stark-white Adirondack chairs, or via alfresco yoga. Airy suites with soft hues instill calm, while forest-view windows and private patios make it tough to even leave the room—but, with gastronomic delight Le Hatley Restaurant on-site, you must. The award-winning haunt takes your taste buds on a ride through the region, with an eight-course discovery menu featuring foie gras and lobster.

A fireplace warms the Lake House lobby at High Peaks Resort. Courtesy of High Peaks Resort

8. High Peaks Resort

Location: Lake Placid, New York

Lake Placid, New York Length of totality: 3:25:07 p.m.–3:28:29 p.m. EDT

3:25:07 p.m.–3:28:29 p.m. EDT Book now

Watch the soaring Adirondack peaks shift from daylight to temporary twilight as totality hits Lake Placid for 3 minutes and 22 seconds. This upstate New York mountain town knows how to throw a party. It hosted the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games, with many venues still open for visitors to experience today. Lake Placid is also one of the Empire State’s best total solar eclipse getaways. High Peaks Resort, set on cerulean Mirror Lake, provides a can’t-beat view.

The pine-fringed resort, located on Lake Placid’s Main Street, offers three hotels in one: the resort, the lake house, and a series of waterfront abodes, with 175 rooms in total. A four-night stay is required for April 8, 2024. Come eclipse day, a viewing party will overtake the Lake House lawn, with outdoor food, drinks, and entertainment. Eclipse experiences build on the resort’s long list of activities, with pools, kayaks and paddleboards, trail access, yoga, and a spa. Taste mussels frites and craft beer on-site at pub-style Dancing Bears Restaurant, or try one of many spots along Main Street—such as local favorite Smoke Signals.