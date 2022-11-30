January Flight Deals That Cost Less Than $200 Round Trip

If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday travel deals, don’t worry—there are still plenty of opportunities to score cheap airfare in the new year. After December’s holiday season of high-priced travel, January is arriving, and it’s a fine time for off-season bargains.

Throughout the first month of 2023, several airlines—including Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, and Southwest—are offering round-trip, cross-country tickets for less than $200. We found that the best ticket prices occur after the first week of January and are spread out throughout the month.

Here are a few deals we uncovered to help start your new year travels on the right foot.

Fly from New York City to Los Angeles for $180 round trip

For the weekend of January 19–23, tickets are available from New York–Newark (EWR) to Los Angeles (LAX) on JetBlue and United Airlines for $180. You can also fly from EWR to LAX on Alaska Air that weekend for the same price, which includes a carry-on.

Want to stay a little longer? We’re seeing $180 round-trip fares to LAX for the week of January 15–21 on United and Alaska, both from Newark. The following week (January 22–28), United and JetBlue are showing round-trip fares from the same airports for the same price.

Fly from New York City to San Francisco for $198 round trip

San Francisco is another destination that’s great to visit in January, whether you want to experience the temperate weather or a Golden State Warriors game. Good thing United is offering round-trip tickets for the weekends of January 12–15 and 20–22 for just $198 from New York–Newark (EWR) to San Francisco (SFO).

Fly from Los Angeles to Denver for $120 round trip

If you’re craving a cozy ski weekend in the Centennial State, Southwest has some of the best deals for January travel. Throughout the month, you can find plenty of one-way fares between Los Angeles (LAX) and Denver (DEN) for $74, meaning you can put together a snowy escape for less than $150 round trip.

Southwest is also running a 30 percent off sale until December 1 for flights between January 10 and March 8 of 2023—which brings those weekend $150 round-trip tickets from LAX to DEN as low as $120.

Travel from Los Angeles to Austin for less than $100 in 2023. Photo by jdross75/Shutterstock

Fly from Los Angeles to Austin for $99 round trip

Smoky southern barbecue and a vibrant entrepreneurial scene are some of the things that await you in Texas’s capital. It’ll cost you less than a hundred dollars to see Austin for yourself, with Delta offering round-trip tickets for $99 from LAX to Austin (AUS).

Fly from Los Angeles to Miami for $146 round trip

For West Coasters wanting to experience Miami’s Little Havana or sunny South Beach, January may be the time to visit. JetBlue can get you to Miami (MIA) from LAX for the weekend of January 21–23 for just $172 (it’s also the same price to Fort Lauderdale instead). The tail end of the month brings opportunities for longer stays: JetBlue and American Airlines have flights from LAX to MIA from January 30 to February 6 for $146 round trip.