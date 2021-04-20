Where are you going?
Texas State Capitol

1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Website
| +1 512-463-4630
Since everything seems bigger in Texas, it's no surprise that the Texas State Capitol holds the title for largest state capitol building in the union (360,000 square feet of floor space in the main building!). The building is also quite beautiful and houses some historical paintings. The inside of the capitol dome, with a lone star at the apex, is an impressive sight. Stroll the grounds to see fountains, old trees, and sculptures of historical Texas figures. The capitol grounds also offer a great view of downtown to the south and the University of Texas to the north. The Texas landmark is definitely worth a visit on a trip to Austin.
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

Ryna Dery
almost 7 years ago

CATCH: Learn a Bit of our Nation's History in Austin

I like it when my trips are educational and not just fun. So when I was in Austin some time ago I insisted on visiting the Capitol building. The architecture is great and it had plenty of 'Texas' detailing, from the light fixtures in the main hall (pictured) to the door hinges to the flooring.

