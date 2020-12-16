The Best Places to Hear Live Music in Austin, Texas

Live music is the heart of Austin. The city has launched the careers of legendary musicians like Stevie Ray Vaughn and Willie Nelson. Austin has always been a destination for struggling artists looking to hone their skills performing at local venues to receptive audiences. In the 70s, the television show “Austin City Limits” debuted, putting the city’s prolific music scene on the map. Music lovers will be in heaven at small to large venues that feature everything from Cojunto to punk rock.