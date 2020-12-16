Where are you going?
The Best Places to Hear Live Music in Austin, Texas

Collected by Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert
Live music is the heart of Austin. The city has launched the careers of legendary musicians like Stevie Ray Vaughn and Willie Nelson. Austin has always been a destination for struggling artists looking to hone their skills performing at local venues to receptive audiences. In the 70s, the television show “Austin City Limits” debuted, putting the city’s prolific music scene on the map. Music lovers will be in heaven at small to large venues that feature everything from Cojunto to punk rock.
The Continental Club

4515 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745, USA
"Everyone from the late blues musician Stevie Ray Vaughan to the Butthole Surfers has played at the Continental Club. Musicians who do big gigs in Austin like to play small shows here afterward," says Liz Lambert.
The Parish

214 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Located in the heart of downtown Austin in the historic district of 6th Street, The Parish is a great indoor live music venue. With a 450 capacity, The Parish has hosted musical legends such as Pete Townshend, Slash, and Perry Farrell as well as...
Austin360 Amphitheater

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Del Valle, TX 78617, USA
Though technically within Austin city limits, it takes a solid half hour to drive out to the Austin 360 Ampitheater. The trip, however, is worth it — out in the middle of nowhere, Texas, you have vast skies, wide-open plains, and an outdoor venue...
Shady Grove

1624 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Austin's longest-running free concert series, Unplugged at the Grove, has been supplying the city with live music on Thursday nights since 1992. With local performers rocking the outdoor stage and cold longnecks keeping the crowd even happier, the...
The Belmont

305 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
The Belmont is a state-of-the-art music venue space in the Warehouse District. The new Belmont boasts a cutting edge sound and light system and hosts music ranging from indie rock and electronic dance music to what’s the next hottest band! You can...
Stubb's BBQ

801 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
In the 1970′s, Stubb’s restaurant became the heart of an explosive music scene. Stubbs was ground zero for musicians like Joe Ely and Stevie Ray Vaughn. Now, it is home for some amazing live music. This no frills venue isn't trying to hard, it...
Mohawk

912 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
The Mohawk is home for a diverse creative culture. This beloved Bar and Live Music Venue, located on the corner of 10th and Red River in Austin, TX. Handmade in downtown Austin Texas, The Mohawk was built in 2006 as a one of a kind Bar &...
Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

310 W Willie Nelson Blvd #1B, Austin, TX 78701, USA
In the heart of downtown Austin' Second Street District, Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater (ACL Live) is an award-winning concert series that takes place in a state-of-the-art, 2,750-person capacity live music venue. The Moody serves as...
Yard Dog Inc.

1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Browse folk art at Yard Dog gallery. Along with its focus on work from the Deep South, the gallery also exhibits pieces by musicians, such as local singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston. During SXSW, check out performances in the intimate backyard. My...
