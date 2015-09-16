Is Chicago the Coolest Hotel City in America?

New York, L.A., and Miami tend to get all the attention when it comes to destination hotels, but Chicago’s latest hotel openings have raised the bar when it comes to originality. The fact that Virgin chose Chicago to debut its first U.S. hotel already raises the city’s cool cred. Here are four new hotels that are reasons enough to visit the Windy City.

Effortlessly cool—just like all things Virgin—with lots of nods to the red and white brand logo.Smeg mini-fridges stocked with snacks at street prices; Machines for brewing Chicago Bowtruss brand coffee. Miss Ricky’s is the reimagined late-night diner of your dreams. Don’t miss the Tupelo King, stuffed with peanut marshmallow fluff, roasted bananas and honey glazed bacon.The hotel has online itineraries curated by local art, food, and fashion bloggers that take guests off the traditional tourist path.

Retro gym meets architectural genius. Expect lots of references to the original 1893 Chicago Athletic Club including sculptures made from antique sporting trophies and scrapbooks of old newspaper clips about Chicago sports heroes.Non-suite rooms feature pommel horses repurposed as setteesThere’s a Shake Shack on the ground-floor; some of the city’s top chefs and somms run the show at the Cherry Circle Room where one should order the three-pound T-bone or leg of lamb for two (this is the Midwest, after all).Hotel guests can skip the line for Cindy’s rooftop bar and restaurant , which draws crowds for both the food and Instagram-worthy views of Lake Michigan and Millennium Park.

A business-minded hotel for travelers who like to mix business with pleasure. Streeterville Social , the third floor’s 9,000-square-foot communal space, is a landscaped park, complete with grass, lounge chairs, a pool, a yoga terrace, an al fresco bar, and bean bag toss games.Star chef Jose Garces runs Rural Society , an Argentine steakhouse; book a table in the 19th-century Gaucho-themed suite.The Streeterville Terrace might be the best spot in the city to watch the Navy Pier Fireworks; hotel guests have guaranteed access.A hipster-fied youth hostel that doubles as one of Chicago’s trendiest new hangouts.Wurlitzer electric keyboards for late night jam sessions.The hotel puts a Midwestern spin on the Freehand Miami’s acclaimed Broken Shaker bar. Handcrafted cocktails include “B#!ch Don’t Kill my Vibe”— lemongrass reduction and Aperol, shaken with tropical juice and vodka.You can book a conventional hotel bed, but the 80 shared rooms are hard to resist at just $45 a night and are ideal for groups of friends looking to save money (just remember to bring your own soap and shampoo).

