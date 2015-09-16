Home>Travel inspiration

Is Chicago the Coolest Hotel City in America?

By Jen Murphy

Sep 16, 2015

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

New York, L.A., and Miami tend to get all the attention when it comes to destination hotels, but Chicago’s latest hotel openings have raised the bar when it comes to originality. The fact that Virgin chose Chicago to debut its first U.S. hotel already raises the city’s cool cred. Here are four new hotels that are reasons enough to visit the Windy City.

A room at Virgin Hotels Chicago.
A room at Virgin Hotels Chicago.
Courtesy Virgin Hotels Chicago
Virgin Hotels Chicago
The Vibe: Effortlessly cool—just like all things Virgin—with lots of nods to the red and white brand logo.
Amenity we Love: Smeg mini-fridges stocked with snacks at street prices; Machines for brewing Chicago Bowtruss brand coffee.
Foodie Cred: Miss Ricky’s is the reimagined late-night diner of your dreams. Don’t miss the Tupelo King, stuffed with peanut marshmallow fluff, roasted bananas and honey glazed bacon.
Insider Tip: The hotel has online itineraries curated by local art, food, and fashion bloggers that take guests off the traditional tourist path.

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel 's stunning rooftop bar and restaurant, Cindy's.
Chicago Athletic Association Hotel 's stunning rooftop bar and restaurant, Cindy's.
Courtesy Chicago Athletic Association Hotel
Chicago Athletic Association Hotel
The Vibe: Retro gym meets architectural genius. Expect lots of references to the original 1893 Chicago Athletic Club including sculptures made from antique sporting trophies and scrapbooks of old newspaper clips about Chicago sports heroes.
Amenity we Love: Non-suite rooms feature pommel horses repurposed as settees
Foodie Cred: There’s a Shake Shack on the ground-floor; some of the city’s top chefs and somms run the show at the Cherry Circle Room where one should order the three-pound T-bone or leg of lamb for two (this is the Midwest, after all).
Insider Tip: Hotel guests can skip the line for Cindy’s rooftop bar and restaurant, which draws crowds for both the food and Instagram-worthy views of Lake Michigan and Millennium Park.

Loews Chicago's killer rooftop.
Loews Chicago's killer rooftop.
Courtesy Loews Chicago
Loews Chicago Hotel
The Vibe: A business-minded hotel for travelers who like to mix business with pleasure.
Amenity we Love: Streeterville Social, the third floor’s 9,000-square-foot communal space, is a landscaped park, complete with grass, lounge chairs, a pool, a yoga terrace, an al fresco bar, and bean bag toss games.
Foodie Cred: Star chef Jose Garces runs Rural Society, an Argentine steakhouse; book a table in the 19th-century Gaucho-themed suite.
Insider Tip: The Streeterville Terrace might be the best spot in the city to watch the Navy Pier Fireworks; hotel guests have guaranteed access.

A queen-sized room at the Freehand Chicago.
A queen-sized room at the Freehand Chicago.
Adrian Gaut
The Freehand Chicago
The Vibe: A hipster-fied youth hostel that doubles as one of Chicago’s trendiest new hangouts.
Amenity we Love: Wurlitzer electric keyboards for late night jam sessions.
Foodie Cred: The hotel puts a Midwestern spin on the Freehand Miami’s acclaimed Broken Shaker bar. Handcrafted cocktails include “B#!ch Don’t Kill my Vibe”— lemongrass reduction and Aperol, shaken with tropical juice and vodka.
Insider Tip: You can book a conventional hotel bed, but the 80 shared rooms are hard to resist at just $45 a night and are ideal for groups of friends looking to save money (just remember to bring your own soap and shampoo).

For more ideas on what to do in the Windy City, check out our guide to Chicago.

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories