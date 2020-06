What to Know if You’re in Bali on the  Annual Day of Silence

For 24 hours each year, the Island of the Gods—as Bali is known—falls silent. Dead silent. The airport closes, halting the constant shuttling of tourists to one of Southeast Asia’s most popular vacation destinations. Cars remain parked; motorbikes sit unused. Phone companies turn off mobile internet on the island. Walking the streets, hitting the beach, working, lighting fires (even for cooking), and electricity are forbidden, rules that are enforced by local security guards called pecalang. The occasion is called Nyepi. It’s a ritual unique to Balinese Hindus, and it’s absolutely spectacular. Balinese tradition dictates that the island goes dark and silent on the New Year’s night. It’s believed that when demons and gods fly overhead, they will pass right by, thinking it’s uninhabited—and will thus cause no harm. This year, the holiday begins at 6 a.m. on March 7 and ends at 6 a.m. on March 8—sunrise to sunrise.

Photo by Kathryn Romeyn Each village presents a handmade ogoh-ogoh the day before Nyepi.

Photo by Kathryn Romeyn Dancers in the Ngerupuk parade wear golden headdresses and lots of makeup.

I had my first experience with Bali’s Silent Day, which marks the New Year in the Hindu lunar calendar called Saka, in 2017. The event actually began the day before, when ominous stormy skies magically transformed into cerulean blue. (Locals I spoke to say it has never rained for the important evening event that occurs the night before the holiday, and magical men known as “rain stoppers” are called in if it threatens.) The clouds cleared just in time for the entire island’s population to gather in various regions for an event known as a Ngerupuk parade, the precursor to Nyepi and a total sensory overload to get ready for a full day of silence.For the parades, each village presents a painstakingly created effigy, known as ogoh-ogoh, during a choreographed dance. (Over 7,000 of these artful ogoh-ogohs were registered for hundreds of parades around the island in 2017.) In each parade, dozens of men shake and spin the massive, terrifying-looking beasts on their shoulders to the frenetic sounds of traditional gamelan music, alongside expressive dancers in golden costumes and headdresses wearing theatrical makeup. The purpose of this hours-long display? To ward off demons and dark forces, known as bula kala.The next day? Silence and stillness.That means, as a traveler, you’ll be unable to go anywhere or do anything beyond taking a stroll on the beach. Because of this, many hotels and resorts offer Nyepi packages out of necessity. Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve , in Ubud, allows no check-ins or check-outs on Nyepi. Travelers staying two nights during the holiday receive daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Sawah Terrace (each for two people), plus activities including Nyepi prayer and meditation.