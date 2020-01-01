Where are you going?
The Best Bars in Bali

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
There are two distinct drinking scenes in Bali. Kuta is the hedonistic party town that goes all night every night, and just next door is the more refined and fashionable Seminyak. Whether you're looking for a cold beer paired with a sunset view or a happy hour deal at a perfect dive bar, Bali has you covered. From high-end cocktails (and a stellar view) at the Rock Bar to the signature cocktail featuring exotic fruit (and, yes, another stellar view) at the Potato Head Bar to wham-bam-get-on-the-dance-floor-again-man shots (no view but loads of international DJs) at Eikon and beyond, there are so many new-to-you places to enjoy.
Lacalita Bar y Cocina

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.68, Canggu, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Seminyak's LacaLaca was such a runaway success that chef-restaurateur Will Lovejoy opened little sister Lacalita Bar y Cocina in Canggu's trendy Batu Bolong neighborhood. Modern and whimsical decor—plenty of brightly...
Motel Mexicola

Jalan Kayu Jati No. 9X, Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
I know when you go on holiday to Bali Mexico is probably the last place you're thinking you'll want to be, but Motel Mexicola is an awesomely kitsch Mexican cantina and bar not to be missed. Go early for dinner because even though this place is...
Alleycats Restaurant

Poppies 2, Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80361, Indonesia
If you like your bars a little rough and ready, completely casual, and seriously boozy, don't miss Alleycats on Poppies II in Kuta. Day and night there are people hanging out, tucking into excellent hangover food and playing pool. To really become...
Potato Head

Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Though it has a silly name, the Potato Head Beach Club on Seminyak beach is a cool spot to spend the day. A collage of antique 18th-century veranda shades surrounds an amphitheater-like space that contains a beach bar, a grassy lawn, and an...
Vi Ai Pi Club & Lounge - Bali

Jl. Raya Legian No.88, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Vi Ai Pi is a mix of everything really. Located right on the Legian party strip, it boasts a nightclub, underground bar, restaurant and live music venue. Most people I know skip the rest and head straight for the party and cocktails, but that...
Eikon Bar & Club

Jl. Raya Legian No.178, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Die-hard party people go to Eikon, buy a bottle, and don't stop dancing until the early morning. This place gets packed to the rafters during the high season and most weekends. There are drink promotions every night and shot servers who keep the...
Old Man's Restaurant

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.117X, Canggu, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia
Set smack bang on the beach at Canggu's Batu Bolong surf spot, Old Man's is where surfers rinse off the salt and head in for a beer and a bite to eat. The beer garden's open and airy atmosphere is enhanced by strings...
WooBar at W Retreat & Spa Bali - Seminyak

Jalan Petitenget Seminyak, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
The W Hotel chain is modern, cutting-edge, super stylish, and sophisticated, and that pretty much describes every element of Woo Bar at the W in Seminyak. The architecture and lighting are slick and clean, but somehow cozy as well. If you want to...
Straw Hut

Jl. Sari Dewi No.17, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia
It may sound a bit rough, but Straw Hut is actually one of the trendiest little bar/restaurants in Seminyak right now. The atmosphere is really laid back and beachy (even though it's not on the beach). The glass doors open wide so there is plenty...
Rock Bar

Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
The Rock Bar at the Ayana Resort & Spa has become an icon of Bali's new wave of luxurious resorts that incorporate modern architecture with the natural beauty of the island. The bar teeters over the edge of the precipitous cliffs facing out into...
