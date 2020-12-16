A trip to Bali should never cause stress so, don't think of it as just having three days there, think of it as a chance to have a perfect weekend. Want to just dive right into the fun? Follow this itinerary for surf school, stunning black sand beaches and poolside cocktails, Friday nights celebrating new friends or old, and lazy strolls through the boutiques of Seminya. Of course, there's also plenty of Indonesian culture to take in and iconic rice paddies that will make your camera sing. (Save anything you don't get to for your next trip back. See? No reason to stress.)