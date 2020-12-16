The Perfect Weekend in Bali
Collected by Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert
A trip to Bali should never cause stress so, don't think of it as just having three days there, think of it as a chance to have a perfect weekend. Want to just dive right into the fun? Follow this itinerary for surf school, stunning black sand beaches and poolside cocktails, Friday nights celebrating new friends or old, and lazy strolls through the boutiques of Seminya. Of course, there's also plenty of Indonesian culture to take in and iconic rice paddies that will make your camera sing. (Save anything you don't get to for your next trip back. See? No reason to stress.)
Unnamed Road, 82152, Jatiluwih, Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152, Indonesia
Bali's rice terraces are a beautiful sight, and a great place to view them is Jatiluwih in Tabanan. There are pathways cut through the fields for tourists and small stalls at which to sit and have a cold drink, but groups are few and far between,...
Jl. Puri Kulat, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Take a surf lesson with Impossible Surf School, located in Padang Padang, for a great introduction to a beautiful pastime in Bali. Lessons are taught in English & range from beginners workshops to expert surf guiding on the water.
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
Jl. Pantai Keramas, Medahan, Blahbatuh, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80361, Indonesia
There has been an explosion of beach clubs in Bali recently, and Komune was one of the first. About 15 minutes east of Sanur, it's in a spot that was only known to surfers until it arrived, attracting families, people from Ubud in need of some...
Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu Beach, Canggu, Kuta Utara, Canggu, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Equal parts fine-dining restaurant, cocktail bar, and antique gallery, Ji blends Chinese, Japanese, and Balinese culture with modern Japanese cuisine and cocktails. The restaurant is located in Hotel Tugu, one of the first luxury hotels in...
JL Jambangan, Banjar Baung, Desa Sayan Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
People see beautiful rice paddy photos before they visit Bali, and often they arrive not knowing how to seek out those gorgeous landscapes. A guided cycling tour is a lovely way to take it in. This company takes you into the hills by car, then you...
Jl. Nyuh Bulan, Nyuh Kuning MAS, Ubud, MAS, Ubud, MAS, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
WAMM (or What About My Mother?) is one of the most interestingUbud cafés. The designof this sunny, open-sidedspace is eclectic, colorful, and comfortable, and you could describe the food with the same adjectives. Every item on the menuis sourced...
Jl. Nyuh Bulan No. 1, Banjar Nyuh Kuning, Ubud, MAS, Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
If you didn't know before you dug into your meal, you might not realize that every item on Sage's menu is vegan (a nice bonus for parents eating with kids). The jackfruit or tempeh tacos are so good many devoted carnivores choose to get...
JL Sukma kesuma no 2 , Br Tebesaya - Ubud, Peliatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
An excellent addition to the Ubud raw-food scene (there is one!), Sayuri creates tasty food that heals, energizes, and nurtures your body. Even those unconvinced of the powers of a raw-food diet find the food delicious. The menu isn't...
Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Though it has a silly name, the Potato Head Beach Club on Seminyak beach is a cool spot to spend the day. A collage of antique 18th-century veranda shades surrounds an amphitheater-like space that contains a beach bar, a grassy lawn, and an...
Sayan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Set along the sacred Ayung River, Four Seasons Resort at Sayan is a tropical paradise shrouded in giant palms and ferns. Designed by John Heah, the property was built and decorated using regional materials almost exclusively, from shells and...
Jl. Bisma, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Nestled in the jungle near the center of Ubud, Komaneka at Bisma is a minimalist boutique hotel that celebrates Balinese artistic expression. Local artisans made most of the wooden objects and furnishings in the suites and villas, which emphasize...
Jalan Kayu Jati No. 9X, Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Banjar Patas, Taro, Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80561, Indonesia
A number of organic farms in the region offer cooking classes, but Bali Farm Cooking School is by far the most welcoming, warm, and traditionally Balinese of the lot. If you're a foodie or just want to get out and see a bit of Bali...
Jl. Tirta, Manukaya, Tampaksiring, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Balinese people have taken ritual baths in the waters of Tirta Empul since it was founded in 962. The waters are believed to have healing powers, both physically and spiritually, so people come from all over the island to purify...
Jl. Kayu Aya No.21, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Kim Soo Home, a French-inspired boutique shop in Seminyak, carries everything from Indonesian ethnic pieces to handmade textiles and wooden furniture. If you're looking to pick up something to remind you of your trip to Bali, you'll find...
Jl. Gajah Mada, Pemecutan, Denpasar Bar., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80111, Indonesia
Across the river from the Badung Market—Bali’s largest traditional produce and meat market—is the Kumbasari Market (also called Pasar Seni Kumbasari), where you can find craftspeople hawking their wares. Wander among stalls...
Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
The wax resist dying technique of batik is one of the symbols of Indonesian culture. Although it actually came from Java to Bali with the Majapahit Kingdom in the 14th Century, the Balinese now consider it as much part of their culture as the...
