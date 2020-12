From the soft white sands of the south to the glistening black of East Bali, there are way more options than the tourist packed beaches of Kuta and Seminyak. The resort area of Nusa Dua is where many tourists in Bali end up, but work a little harder to get to further away beaches and you'll be rewarded for your efforts with the quiet time you'll get to sink your toes into the warm sand, lay back and soak up the rays in peace.