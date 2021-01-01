The Best Shopping in Bali
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Whether you've got a new home ready to fill with everything from dishes to textiles or you just want some surf wear for an upcoming lesson or, perhaps, a wooden carving to bring home to your aunt, there's a shopping experience to match your need in Bali's shops and towns. Fans of haggling will find worthy opponents at markets including the Sukawati Art Market. For high quality clothing and souvenirs, head straight to the boutique-heavy town of Seminyak.
Save Place
Jl. Kayu Aya No.21, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Kim Soo Home, a French-inspired boutique shop in Seminyak, carries everything from Indonesian ethnic pieces to handmade textiles and wooden furniture. If you're looking to pick up something to remind you of your trip to Bali, you'll find...
Save Place
Jl. Gajah Mada, Pemecutan, Denpasar Bar., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80111, Indonesia
Across the river from the Badung Market—Bali’s largest traditional produce and meat market—is the Kumbasari Market (also called Pasar Seni Kumbasari), where you can find craftspeople hawking their wares. Wander among stalls...
Save Place
Jl. Kayu Aya No.17b, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
The expat owners of this upmarket Seminyak boutique source their goods from across Asia, and the shop doubles as a gallery for museum-quality pieces. Ooh and aah over glass earrings from Cambodia, vibrant Burmese silks, and necklaces of Balinese...
Save Place
Jl. Sulawesi, Dauh Puri Kangin, Denpasar Bar., Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia
Jalan Sulawesi, right in the heart of Denpasar in what used to be the Chinese district is the place to go for fabric. Whether you’re looking for a beautiful piece of traditional batik or something a bit more funky, the selection on this street is...
Save Place
Singakerta, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Just South of Ubud in the village of Singakerta are some of the most talented wood carvers on the island of Bali. In this village in the myriad of carving workshops you can buy everything from tiny detailed dancers to full sized Komodo dragons....
Save Place
Jl. Lanyahan, Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
The main road in Andong running north from Ubud to Tegallalang has become a busy strip of handicraft sellers and furniture makers. They sell wholesale but also retail so tourists can get cheaper prices than they would pay in the boutiques. The...
Save Place
Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
The wax resist dying technique of batik is one of the symbols of Indonesian culture. Although it actually came from Java to Bali with the Majapahit Kingdom in the 14th Century, the Balinese now consider it as much part of their culture as the...
Save Place
Kamasan, Klungkung Sub-District, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Just outside Gelgel and Klungkung, which were the seats of the Majapahit Kingdom from the 15th until the second half of the 17th century, is the village of Kamasan. This village was and is still of great cultural importance to the Balinese as it...
Save Place
Jl. Oberoi No.11 Gg. Cargo- Seminyak, Kerobokan Kelod, Seminyak, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Bali Boat Shed is an eye-catching candy-colored boutique on one of the trendiest corners of Seminyak. Showcasing a huge range of local designers, it really does have unique items you won't find anywhere else. The selection of women's clothes,...
Save Place
No., Jl. Kayu Jati No.3x, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
As you can see by the picture, Kody & Ko is a mad mix of fluorescent housewares, clothes, and accessories. It's pretty hard to pass by without at least having a peek and trying out the fantastically comfy beanbags and peacock chairs. Even if the...
Save Place
Jl. Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
For t-shirt lovers searching for the perfect vintage style shirt that feels like it's been worn everyday since 1972 Seminyak boutique The People Vs. is right up your alley. They also have cool bags, jewelry and other clothes, but those soft slept...
Save Place
Jl. Petitenget No.6, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Metis is one of the most high-profile restaurants in Bali. Located in "The Beverly Hills" of the island Jalan Petitenget, it is a favorite of high flyers and socialites both local and foreign. The food is French with an Asian twist, and all...
Save Place
No. Republic of Indonesia, Jl. Laksamana Basangkasa No.15X, Seminyak, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Joy Jewellery is fun, funky and all hand made in Bali. The shop on Jalan Oberoi in Seminyak is small but packed full of great bracelets, necklaces and rings that you can't buy just one of. They make excellent gifts, but I promise you'll buy more...
Save Place
Jl. Raya Ubud No.35, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
The handicraft market in Ubud, Bali's largest, is the place to peruse stalls for paintings large and small, textiles, including batiks, and carved wooden figurines. Many stalls sell a variety of colorful scarves, ideal for...
Popular Stories
- 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
- 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
- 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
- 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer