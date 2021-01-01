The Best Shopping in Bali

Whether you've got a new home ready to fill with everything from dishes to textiles or you just want some surf wear for an upcoming lesson or, perhaps, a wooden carving to bring home to your aunt, there's a shopping experience to match your need in Bali's shops and towns. Fans of haggling will find worthy opponents at markets including the Sukawati Art Market. For high quality clothing and souvenirs, head straight to the boutique-heavy town of Seminyak.