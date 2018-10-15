Croatia has seven international airports, with the swanky Franjo Tuđman Airport (also known as Zagreb Airport) being the largest and busiest, as well as the main hub for the national carrier, Croatia Airlines. Other popular ports of entry, especially if you’re heading for the Dalmatian Coast, are Split, Dubrovnik, and Zadar; Pula is a major entryway if you’re Istria-bound.

The bus network in Croatia is extensive and reliable—and a good way to travel if you don’t have your own wheels. There are also regular ferries from the mainland to the islands, with more routes added during the busy high season.