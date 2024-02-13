6 Reasons Why You Should Charter a Yacht in Croatia For Your Next Family Trip

With more than 1,000 islands dotting 3,600 miles of dazzling coastline, Croatia’s pristine seas are ideal for a family yachting adventure. A relaxing, uncrowded way to travel, Ker & Downey’s private yachts provide a base for exploration and a stylish home away from home—plus, they allow you to explore regions that are out of bounds to larger vessels. Whether you’re planning a get-together for multiple generations, an intimate family gathering, or a joyful celebration with the ones you love, here are six reasons to book your private cruise with Ker & Downey.

Enjoy quality time together as you explore the Dalmatian Coast

Love visiting ancient archaeological sites and spectacular walled cities? Dream of leaping overboard to snorkel in azure waters and swim to secluded beaches? Want to shop for souvenirs along Dubrovnik’s marble-paved streets, hike out to heritage wineries, and bike to tiny hamlets and hidden coves? These and more are the incredible memories you can make when you island-hop in Croatia aboard your private yacht. Look forward to even more bonding time each evening as you watch sunsets together from the deck and dine on gourmet specialties prepared by your personal onboard chef beneath a sky full of awe-inspiring stars.

Lively Dubrovnik or the laid-back Pakleni Islands? The choice is yours

Bicycling through the Croatian countryside. Courtesy of Ker & Downey

Choose action on the high seas, linger onboard your private yacht, or get out and explore on land—Ker & Downey’s customized itineraries are meticulously planned to suit your travel dreams. Maybe you’d like to spend your days exploring the hidden coves and shimmering clear waters of the idyllic Pakleni Islands. Perhaps you’d prefer hiking through Plitvice Lakes National Park, marveling at enchanting lakes and thundering waterfalls. Want to stroll through Split’s stunning walled city or Dubrovnik’s, stopping to shop for souvenirs and sample local delights, instead? On a private yacht charter holiday with Ker & Downey you and your family will have an abundance of options, all catered to your preferred pace and travel priorities.

Explore the Dalmatian Islands in comfort

Enjoy watersports from your private yacht. Courtesy of Ker & Downey

Aboard your well-appointed yacht, without the need to change accommodation or bother with packing and unpacking, you can settle back and enjoy a carefree holiday to discover the highlights of Croatia’s Dalmatian Islands, without the crowds.

Culture fans will adore exploring the UNESCO Heritage-designated city of Dubrovnik or Split, famed for its Roman ruins; foodies will love visiting this captivating country’s vineyards and konobas (tavern-like traditional restaurants); would-be Robinson Crusoes will have a ball getting off the beaten track as they cross sparkling seas to visit secluded islands such as Vis or Korčula.

Yachts for every occasion

Eco-friendly sailing ships are perfect for smaller groups. Courtesy of Ker & Downey

With a flotilla of modern motor-powered cruisers and eco-friendly sailing yachts, all staffed by professional crew who are on hand to handle everything from docking to dining, Ker & Downey’s private yacht charters offer an easygoing way to spend time with the ones you love. From super cruisers, ideal for large multigenerational holidays, to smaller well-appointed vessels that are perfect for setting sail with immediate family, hop on a private yacht charter with Ker & Downey for an unforgettable adventure that will bring you closer together.

Room for the whole family

Yachts are suitable for multigenerational holidays and intimate family trips. Courtesy of Ker & Downey

With accommodation for 30 guests, a crew of 12, and everything from jet skis and sea bobs to a sauna, swimming pool, and private onboard cinema, MS Symphony and sister vessel Aretha are just the thing for bigger family gatherings. Mini cruisers Falch and Blue offer equal comfort for smaller groups.

If you’re seeking time to bond at a more leisurely pace, sailing ships Rara Avis and Dalmatino offer eco-friendly ways to explore Croatia—as you spend sun-drenched days on the spacious sundeck and balmy nights beneath the stars.

Relax and let Ker & Downey handle the details

Experts in organizing idyllic island-hopping holidays, Ker & Downey covers every base to make sure that your stay is worry-free. With a choice of itineraries that can be customized to suit every taste, exclusive embarkation points via private docks and marinas, and an expert crew on hand to handle the logistics of your trip, all you and your loved ones need to do is unpack and rest easy knowing that Ker & Downey will handle everything.