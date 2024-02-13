From Island-Hopping to Visiting Ancient Wineries, Your Next Big Thrill Awaits in This Destination

Croatia might often be overlooked for the “Big Five” of Europe (Italy, France, Spain, Greece, and the U.K.), but the country more than holds its own as a travel destination. An adventure playground lapped by the Adriatic Sea and backed by the mighty Dinaric Alps, it’s just waiting to be explored. You can travel by private yacht between near-deserted islands, discover fascinating cultural sites, and savor distinctive culinary traditions—the sea and land specialists Ker & Downey offer a trip to the country filled with these unparalleled travel experiences and more.

Sail across pristine turquoise seas, drop anchor in hidden coves blessed with golden-sand beaches, stop off to visit ancient fortresses and villages with a private local guide, dine at Michelin-starred restaurants, and go ashore to sample Croatian wines. You’ll return suntanned and serene each evening—and can even enjoy a leisurely dinner aboard your well-appointed yacht. The country boasts more accessible and flexible yacht options (and fewer crowds) than the French Riviera, strong culinary traditions and charming walkable cities to rival Italy, romance and culture equal to Spain’s, pristine nature reserves on par with those in the U.K., and a raft of enchanting islands and ancient historical sites to match Greece. And there’s perhaps no better way to explore the many pleasures of this Balkan destination than by sea with Ker & Downey.

Discover hidden island gems along the Dalmatian Coast

Your luxury yacht will whisk you across mirror-clear seas. Courtesy of Ker & Downey

Croatia’s 3,600 miles of glittering coastline is a pristine paradise, stretching from Italy to Montenegro, and home to the dazzling Dalmatian Islands, the focus of this Ker & Downey journey. Scattered like emeralds across the peacock-blue of the Adriatic Sea, the more than 1,000 islands include everything from tiny uninhabited atolls that are home to rare wildlife to vast islands where incredible cultural sites abound.

Traveling between Croatia’s largest island, Brač; Mljet’s pristine nature reserves; and the walled city of Dubrovnik, Ker & Downey’s well-curated itinerary features the chance to sip celebrated medvid wine in the home of a local vintner, visit the cave where Yugoslav leader Tito hid out during WWII, and discover labyrinthine alleys and Gothic palaces in Hvar’s medieval walled city.

From Hvar to Korčula, enjoy unique food experiences

Discover mouthwatering local eats. Courtesy of Ker & Downey

With a wine tradition stretching back about 2,500 years and a lush terroir home to some 130 indigenous grape varietals, Croatia is justly renowned for its (mainly white) wines. Varietals range from full-bodied malvasia, the perfect match for Istria’s feather-tender prosciutto, to robust teran (very similar to refosc). Ideal for aficionados and more casual fans alike, Ker & Downey’s exclusive tours bring travelers to sweet-scented cellars and allow them to sample some of those delicious wines with the winemakers at their own heritage wineries in Hvar, Korčula, and beyond.

Apart from those legendary wines, Croatia’s unspoiled environment is great for bees. During a fascinating visit with an expert beekeeper, you can learn about the sustainable farming practices that farmers prioritize in Croatia before sampling some of the country’s honey.

With a raft of stylish hotels in lively hubs like Dubrovnik or hideaway havens such as Dugi Otok Island, along with a large choice of fabulous restaurants ranging from tavern-like konobas dishing up the delicious local risotto to fine dining, Ker & Downey’s travel experiences define the good life.

Get active on a private tour of Dubrovnik, Split, Trogir, and beyond

Dubrovnik is a magnet for culture vultures. Courtesy of Ker & Downey

From ancient amphitheaters, where gladiators once battled it out for gold or glory, to the halls of ornate Baroque palaces and atmospheric workshops where lacemakers still practice their age-old craft, an abundance of fascinating activities await in this captivating country on Ker & Downey’s expert-led tours.

“Pearl of the Adriatic,” Dubrovnik reveals its secrets during a tour with a professional guide who leads you along marble-paved streets to discover the UNESCO World Heritage Site’s medieval heritage, charming craft stores, and fascinating museums. Split’s Roman ruins and Trogir’s beautifully conserved old town come alive during one of Ker & Downey’s carefully curated tours.

You can venture out on a guided kayak trip in Croatia. Courtesy of Ker & Downey

Guests who enjoy more active adventures can join a guided bike trip to explore tiny hamlets and sample luscious local food. Or hop on a helicopter tour to visit Croatia’s key military sites with one of the generals of the Croatian War of the 1990s. Culture lovers who prefer waterborne escapades should venture out on a guided kayak trip to see Lokrum Island’s Benedictine monasteries, crumbling fortresses, and stunning beaches or board a gleaming yacht that will whisk them over mirror-clear waters to visit the picturesque Elaphiti Islands of Šipan, Lopud, and Koločep.