How to Have a Crowd-Free Experience in Croatia

From sapphire waters and pristine beaches to gourmet goodies, ancient walled cities, and archaeological splendor, in charming Croatia, you can still enjoy local luxury and authentic hospitality with relative ease compared to Europe’s more well-known places. Imagine the enchantment of Venice without throngs of people. Think of Rome without the pollution. Known as the “Land of a Thousand Islands,” Croatia is even better when you let Ker & Downey, a tour operator specializing in experiential travel, lead you on a series of fantastic adventures.

It’s a chance to have that special “all to yourself” feeling in a country that’s a time capsule, where a rare level of exceptional service and unique experiences, along with an elegant way of life, continue to be an integral part of the everyday. In a nation that only gained its independence 30 years ago, you’ll discover the little-known highlights of a bite-sized Balkan country straddling the crossroads between central and southeast Europe.

From Split to Istria, eat Croatian cuisine

Sample the country’s sumptuous mollusks on a day out with a local oyster farmer. Courtesy of Ker & Downey

Croatia might be an under-the-radar destination, but this food-loving country holds its own when it comes to all things gourmet. Celebrated for its creative culinary scene and age-old wine-making traditions, the destination is a paradise for foodies who can delight their palates with a range of local dishes and hands-on food activities carefully curated by travel experts Ker & Downey. On the island of Split—famed for delicacies including pašticada (tender beef marinated in prošek, the local dessert wine), along with the sumptuous chard-and-garlic pie, soparnik, and the hearty stew peka—travelers can learn how to whisk up some of those traditional dishes during a workshop with a Master Chef winner.

The country is also home to the world’s largest white truffle, which was unearthed in Istria’s lush and lovely Motovun forest several decades ago. During a specially arranged truffle-hunting tour, guests can head out with an expert to seek the succulent subterranean fungus before learning how to pair the rare culinary treasure with wine, cheese, and honey. Those who love wine are guaranteed unforgettable memories at Roxanich Winery & Design Hotel in idyllic Istria, where they’ll sample some of the estate’s produce made with the region’s indigenous grapes before harvesting some themselves to create their very own bottle of wine.

Croatia is heaven for seafood fans, too, thanks to its extensive coastline lapped by sparkling seas, where world-renowned Mali Ston (known as the “Queen of Oysters”) are harvested yearly in March. With Ker & Downey’s one-of-a-kind oyster experiences, you can head out to sea with a local oyster farmer to learn more about shellfish farming, followed by a delicious platter of mollusks, along with a cool glass of wine, back on land.

Enjoy one-of-a-kind experiences in Vukovar, Zagreb, Dubrovnik, and beyond

Dubrovnik Courtesy of Ker & Downey

Adventurous travelers seeking incomparable experiences can explore Croatia’s lesser-visited regions with Ker & Downey. Those with a taste for history can hop on a helicopter excursion to see the battlefields of the Croatian war of the 1990s. On this thrilling flight with a former general who carried out key missions during the war, guests take in stunning views as they listen to first-hand accounts and fly over the river port city of Vukovar and dazzling Dubrovnik’s medieval walls.

Car aficionados will want to join a private tour of Rimac’s electric car factory in Zagreb. Known for producing electric supercars, this high-tech factory was the birthplace of Concept One, the world’s fastest-accelerating electric vehicle. Thrill seekers will even have the chance to test drive one of these vehicles, which can go from zero to more than 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds.

Prefer life on the ocean waves? Ker & Downey’s signature island-hopping experience aboard a private yacht explores uninhabited islands and allows you to lounge on secluded beaches and discover hidden coves.

Enjoy romantic experiences in spectacular settings.

Discover Croatia’s idyllic islands on a private yacht tour with Ker & Downey. Courtesy of Ker & Downey

Filled with panoramic vistas, delightful islands, and less-crowded cities, Croatia attracts discerning travelers in search of experiences that engage the senses and seemingly transport you to another world. You can immerse yourself in the great outdoors on an exclusive guided tour of the Plitvice Lakes National Park. Whether explored on foot or discovered during a guided quad bike excursion, the sparkling lakes, magnificent waterfalls, and abundant wildlife on show in Croatia’s oldest park are sure to enthrall.

The allure of Plitvce, a lovely region of lakes. Courtesy of Ker & Downey

Holding the city in its honey-stone embrace for the past eight centuries, Dubrovnik’s ancient walls are the incomparable setting of Ker & Downey’s private sunset dining experience. A section of the walls closes to the public and transforms into your own private dining room, free from crowds, where you’ll have unparalleled views all to yourself. Romance abounds as your Croatian chef serves dinner paired with wine as the sun sets in a pool of scarlet over the walls of this city known as the “Pearl of the Adriatic.” Travelers can also step back in time and dine like royalty at Trakošćan, a medieval castle overlooking a mirror-calm lake where staff in traditional costumes serve sumptuous regional specialties in a lofty hall decked out with antique fixtures and furnishings.