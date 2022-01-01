Kristin Vuković is a New York City-based writer and editor. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, BBC Travel, BBC Good Food Magazine, The Daily Beast, Wine Enthusiast, Food & Wine, AFAR and Public Books, among others.

She freelanced as a Reporter at Condé Nast Traveler, a Researcher at InStyle and Vogue, a Travel Expert at Jetsetter, a Content Editor at Refinery29 and Interim Executive Editor at American Spa Magazine. Kristin is a Contributing Editor at Organic Spa Magazine, where she covers lifestyle topics such as beauty, health and travel.

Kristin graduated with honors from Columbia University with a degree in Literature and Writing. She went on to complete an MFA in Nonfiction Writing at Columbia University’s School of the Arts, during which she was Editor-in-Chief of Columbia: A Journal of Literature and Art and held an editorial internship at The New Yorker’s “Goings On About Town.”

She recently completed a novel about a Yugoslav war refugee who must face her past and reinvent herself when she is summoned back to her native Croatian island to help her father save his cheese factory, set in the year before Croatia joins the European Union. An early excerpt was longlisted for the first annual Cosmonauts Avenue Fiction Prize and was published in their June/July 2017 issue.

In 2016, she was named a “40 Under 40” honoree by The National Federation of Croatian Americans Cultural Foundation. In 2017, she was the recipient of a Zlatna Penkala (Golden Pen) award for her writing about Croatia. In 2019, her BBC Travel piece “Dalmatia’s Fjaka State of Mind” won first place in the Society of American Travel Writers Eastern Chapter Contest, Miscellaneous category. Kristin lives in Manhattan with her husband and daughter.