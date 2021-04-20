Zoo Miami
12400 Southwest 152nd Street
| +1 305-251-0400
Photo by Zoo Miami
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
The Florida Exhibit: Coming Soon to Miami ZooZoo Miami houses more than 2,000 wild animals in a cageless setting that gives the visitor the feeling of embarking on a safari. Guests can remain cool throughout various water play areas, hand feed giraffes, ride camels, encounter Indian rhinos, feed Australian parrots and meet the Zoo Squad mascots Kaz, Gigi and Pio.
Upcoming exhibits include the Florida Exhibit, showcasing animals not too far from the zoo campus itself - the Florida Everglades.
The Wacky Barn is a non-traditional, colorful barn located inside the Children's Zoo. Guests can feed goats, pet pot-bellied pigs and see many other farm animals including ponies, miniature horses and sheep.
The zoo is one of the largest campuses in the country. We rented one of the shaded bikes to travel from exhibit to exhibit in the hot summer sun.