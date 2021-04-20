Zig Zag Cafe
1501 Western Ave Ste 202, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
| +1 206-625-1146
More info
Sun - Sat 5pm - 2am
Make a Beeline for the Zig ZagTucked away beneath the Pike Place Market — halfway down the long staircase to the waterfront known as the Hill Climb — is the Zig Zag Cafe, a charming little cocktail bar with a distinctly speakeasy-esque atmosphere. The craft cocktail menu boasts obscure liqueurs and spirits you’ve never heard of, but their knowledgeable servers and bartenders are happy to explain and guide you to your ideal drink. During happy hour, cocktails are $4 off, and food discounts are offered. We loved the Pendennis, a sweet-tart drink with gin, apricot brandy, lime juice, and Peychaud’s bitters. The dinner menu is small but intriguing, with offerings such as braised rabbit and camel burgers.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Zig Zag Café
Tucked away beneath Pike Place Market, this charming little cocktail bar has a distinctly speakeasy-esque atmosphere. Try the Pendennis, with gin, apricot brandy, lime juice and Peychaud’s Bitters. This is a nice spot for just a drink, but there’s an interesting menu, too, with dishes such as braised rabbit and camel burgers.