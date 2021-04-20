Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Zig Zag Cafe

1501 Western Ave Ste 202, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Website
| +1 206-625-1146
Make a Beeline for the Zig Zag Seattle Washington United States
Zig Zag Café Seattle Washington United States
Make a Beeline for the Zig Zag Seattle Washington United States
Zig Zag Café Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 5pm - 2am

Make a Beeline for the Zig Zag

Tucked away beneath the Pike Place Market — halfway down the long staircase to the waterfront known as the Hill Climb — is the Zig Zag Cafe, a charming little cocktail bar with a distinctly speakeasy-esque atmosphere. The craft cocktail menu boasts obscure liqueurs and spirits you’ve never heard of, but their knowledgeable servers and bartenders are happy to explain and guide you to your ideal drink. During happy hour, cocktails are $4 off, and food discounts are offered. We loved the Pendennis, a sweet-tart drink with gin, apricot brandy, lime juice, and Peychaud’s bitters. The dinner menu is small but intriguing, with offerings such as braised rabbit and camel burgers.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Zig Zag Café

Tucked away beneath Pike Place Market, this charming little cocktail bar has a distinctly speakeasy-esque atmosphere. Try the Pendennis, with gin, apricot brandy, lime juice and Peychaud’s Bitters. This is a nice spot for just a drink, but there’s an interesting menu, too, with dishes such as braised rabbit and camel burgers.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points