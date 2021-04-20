Where are you going?
Ze Café

398 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022, USA
| +1 212-758-1944
Exposed brick, bright windows, fresh flowers and cushy seating set the scene for this French bistro– cozy, classy and fragrant. The food is fresh and French, so it is inherently delicious. Everything is prepared from scratch, using seasonal quality ingredients– many of which come directly from their upstate farm. Perfect portions with a price to match. Did I mention the husband and wife team (Zeze and Peggy O'Dea) also own a flower shop, which explains the fabulous arrangements wich they call "A labor of love".



By Allison Murray
