Yongkang Road

Covering a short two blocks, this stretch of road has become a melting pot for expats. From fish and chips to Dutch cheese and Irish pubs, you'll be amazed at the variety of food and beverage options that one small street can contain.During Shanghai 's good weather days, doors open up and people vie for space on the sidewalk tables as parties spill out into the streets and the whole block melds into one lively dinner venue.