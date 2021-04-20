Wurst Tex
1600 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
| +1 512-827-8566
Food Truck for Every CravingIf you think you know brats and sausages, think again.
Wurst-Tex, a bright red food truck in Austin, serves a simple menu of innovative sausages. For inexpensive, no-frills eating, Wurst-Tex sandwiches will satisfy your hunger.
Try the Buckwurst (smoked venison and pork) or The 04 Delight (Yukon potatoes, sage, apples). Top them off with curry ketchup or whole grain mustards.
www.wursttex.com
