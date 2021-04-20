Where are you going?
Wurst Tex

1600 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Website
| +1 512-827-8566
Food Truck for Every Craving Austin Texas United States

Food Truck for Every Craving

If you think you know brats and sausages, think again.

Wurst-Tex, a bright red food truck in Austin, serves a simple menu of innovative sausages. For inexpensive, no-frills eating, Wurst-Tex sandwiches will satisfy your hunger.

Try the Buckwurst (smoked venison and pork) or The 04 Delight (Yukon potatoes, sage, apples). Top them off with curry ketchup or whole grain mustards.

www.wursttex.com
2512 Rio Grande Street
By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador

