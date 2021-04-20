Wayfarer Bread & Pastry

Where are you going?
5525 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Tue - Sun 7:30am - 3pm
Thur 5pm - 9pm

This charming bakery by the beach in La Jolla rivals the best bakeries in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Founder Crystal White, a former lead bread baker at San Francisco's Tartine, sources the best ingredients from California, except the high-fat European style butter. Fruit from Chino Farms, organic flour from Central Milling in Petaluma, and organic milk from Clover Dairy in Sonoma are showcased in fruit-filled galettes, nutty multigrain loaves, and croissant flavors like the sweet and salty strawberry-pistachio, inspired in part by Parisian baker Pierre Hermé’s famed croissant Ispahan. The bright seating area is decorated with a cheerful mural and midcentury modern couches, but the most desirable seats are on the patio outside.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

