AddisonWhen the Michelin Guide extended into Southern California in 2019, it came as no suprise that this restaurant in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar became San Diego's first to earn a coveted star. Its executive chef, William Bradley, is essentially San Diego’s Thomas Keller. A Relais & Châteaux Grand Chef, he attracts top talent from around the country, ensuring a top-notch kitchen. Named after an architect who was inspired by Spanish, Portuguese, and Venetian decorative arts, Addison screams opulence with everything from iron-and-glass doorways trimmed in 22-karat gold to Venetian plaster walls and limestone fireplaces in the dining room. Guests can choose between a four-course menu or a chef’s tasting menu, either of which might include coffee-roasted canard with Koshihikari rice and candied peanuts, or fruits de mer with fennel, saffron, and piment d’espelette. All that deliciousness doesn’t come cheap, however—the four-course menu is $110. For a slightly more affordable evening, dine in Addison’s bar, Le Salon, which offers a four-course canapé menu for two plus a bottle of wine for $135.
Elegant dining in San Diego
Addison is part of The Grand Del Mar resort and is the only 5 diamond rated restaurant in the city of San Diego. The restaurant is located inside a gorgeous and opulent European styled mansion with a Mediterranean flair. There are several dining rooms with 4-6 tables per room, the ambiance is cozy, quiet and each room separated by a large fireplace. As you leave the restaurant, there's a short hallway where you can peek into the kitchen as I did to get the photo here. They offer a 4 course meal- you choose from the menu list or the 7 course meal chef's choice. We choose the 4 course meal which lasted about 3-4 hours. Between each meal a small treat- a taste of cranberry compote, a tiny roll filled with mascarpone, and a lemon sea salt bread stick.. I definitely recommend the cheese sampler plate that they bring in before the dessert portion of the experience. A tray is rolled out with 8 blocks of various cheeses and you are given a short history of each cheese. They had a cheese made from the oldest cheese recipe in the world - about 2500 B.C. The squid actually flaked off with a fork- unbelievable how tender it was! The salmon had an incredible smoky flavor, yet was flash cooked, just the way I like it. The food is brought out with synchronized flourish, like a ballet at the table. The entire meal was a fabulous experience. Attention to detail, quality service and some of the best creations in San Diego make Addison a definite must for the "foodie" traveler.