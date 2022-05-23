Elegant dining in San Diego

Addison is part of The Grand Del Mar resort and is the only 5 diamond rated restaurant in the city of San Diego. The restaurant is located inside a gorgeous and opulent European styled mansion with a Mediterranean flair. There are several dining rooms with 4-6 tables per room, the ambiance is cozy, quiet and each room separated by a large fireplace. As you leave the restaurant, there's a short hallway where you can peek into the kitchen as I did to get the photo here. They offer a 4 course meal- you choose from the menu list or the 7 course meal chef's choice. We choose the 4 course meal which lasted about 3-4 hours. Between each meal a small treat- a taste of cranberry compote, a tiny roll filled with mascarpone, and a lemon sea salt bread stick.. I definitely recommend the cheese sampler plate that they bring in before the dessert portion of the experience. A tray is rolled out with 8 blocks of various cheeses and you are given a short history of each cheese. They had a cheese made from the oldest cheese recipe in the world - about 2500 B.C. The squid actually flaked off with a fork- unbelievable how tender it was! The salmon had an incredible smoky flavor, yet was flash cooked, just the way I like it. The food is brought out with synchronized flourish, like a ballet at the table. The entire meal was a fabulous experience. Attention to detail, quality service and some of the best creations in San Diego make Addison a definite must for the "foodie" traveler.