Grand Ole BBQ Flinn Springs

15505 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon, CA 92021, USA
Website
| +1 619-213-3765
Grand Ole BBQ y Asado San Diego California United States

Grand Ole BBQ y Asado

San Diego foodies all swear by this Central Texas-style barbecue joint. If you’re dying to try it, get there close to when it opens (11:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday), as lines can be long and the restaurant shuts when the meat runs out. Order pulled pork or Texas turkey either in a sandwich or by the pound, then pair it with sides like Peruvian white beans, coleslaw (traditional or spicy), and potato salad. On Sundays, the restaurant also does an Argentinean-style asado, complete with chorizo, skirt steak, blood sausage, and house-made chimichurri. The original North Park location is currently closed for renovations, but the larger El Cajon location, which also hosts live music, is open.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

