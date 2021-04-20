Communal Coffee

Where are you going?
2335 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
| +1 619-363-7737
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

Complete with an in-shop florist and white, honeycomb-tiled wall, this light-filled coffee shop is one of San Diego’s most Instagramworthy spaces. Luckily, it offers more than just good looks—the coffee comes from San Francisco’s Sightglass and the menu includes lavender-honey toast, chia pudding, and an assortment of croissants from Wayfarer Bread & Pastry. Owner Jen Byard is also the cofounder of San Diego’s popular Maker’s Arcade, a holiday market that takes place every December, so she has an eye for artisan items. Communal’s retail section is always stocked with tasteful finds like ceramic mugs and Mexican blankets.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

