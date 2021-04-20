You & Yours Distilling Co.
When Laura Johnson couldn't find a position in the spirits industry after she graduated from the University of San Diego, she started putting together a business plan. Apparently she nailed it: You & Yours Distilling Co. launched in 2017 and has been a smashing success ever since. The distillery makes a vodka as well as two different kinds of gin, an American-style gin with fresh citrus and floral notes, and a wintery version. Visitors can tour the distillery, take cocktail classes, or simply belly up to the bar in the tasting room. The light and airy space combines concrete surfaces and plush velvet couches. Order a Flagship Flight or an aromatic cocktail such as the Sage Advice, made with gin, blood orange, burnt sage, lemon, and sea salt.