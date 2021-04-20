Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Fairmont Grand Del MarIf Southern California had ever been annexed by La Serenissima Repubblica di Venezia, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar would be the governor’s palace—all marble columns, gold-leafed staircases, and hand-stenciled ceilings. Even the 400-acre grounds, with their classical fountains, garden rotundas, and neatly arranged cypresses, are true to the retro Italianate vibe. The luxuries, however, are modern—namely, the 18-hole Tom Fazio–designed golf course and the critically acclaimed restaurant Addison. There, Relais & Châteaux grand chef William Bradley lures locals and travelers with his contemporary French cuisine, a seasonal tasting menu, and a wine list of more than 3,500 selections. (There are a few other drinking and dining options, too, including a casual all-day option, a clubby grill room, and a nightclub for live music and weekend DJs.)
The hotel’s 249 guest rooms and suites feature European-style soaking tubs, and views over the gardens, golf club, or Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve. Two opulent villas—ranging in size from 4,500 to 5,000 square feet—are tailor-made for families and larger groups. The spa here is also one of San Diego’s best: Book a signature Renaissance spa therapy, and follow the scent of eucalyptus-infused mist all the way down a grand staircase to your Moor mud wrap.
Luxurious amenities and first-class service have landed Fairmont Grand Del Mar atop many best-of lists. From overnight shoeshines and daily newspaper delivery to free transportation to nearby beaches, anything you might need has already been thought of by the resort. Beach shuttles even include towels, cold bottled water, and chairs and umbrellas set up by staff. Designed by architect Addison Mizner, the property reflects SoCal inspiration and Old World European and Mediterranean styles. Rooms feature marble bathrooms with soaking tubs, high-end Italian linens, and an espresso machine. Suites up the ante with kitchenettes and separate living rooms, while 4,500-square-foot villas come with such perks as airport transfers, unlimited golf for two, and personalized stationery.