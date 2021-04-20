Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Luxurious amenities and first-class service have landed Fairmont Grand Del Mar atop many best-of lists. From overnight shoeshines and daily newspaper delivery to free transportation to nearby beaches, anything you might need has already been thought of by the resort. Beach shuttles even include towels, cold bottled water, and chairs and umbrellas set up by staff. Designed by architect Addison Mizner, the property reflects SoCal inspiration and Old World European and Mediterranean styles. Rooms feature marble bathrooms with soaking tubs, high-end Italian linens, and an espresso machine. Suites up the ante with kitchenettes and separate living rooms, while 4,500-square-foot villas come with such perks as airport transfers, unlimited golf for two, and personalized stationery.