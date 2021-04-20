Where are you going?
JRDN Restaurant

723 Felspar Street
Website
| +1 858-270-2323
JRDN Restaurant San Diego California United States

More info

Sun - Thur 9am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 9:30pm

Surprisingly, great cocktails and an ocean breeze can be hard to find in San Diego, which makes JRDN at the Tower23 Hotel somewhat of an anomaly. It may be a scene—there are bouncers at the door, and the 70-foot-long wave wall would be more at home in Miami—but the wind-protected patio is practically on the boardwalk, offering great views of Crystal Pier and surfers catching waves. On warm evenings, drinks like the cava-based Raspberry Sparkler and the spicy chili-mango margarita make the experience even sweeter. JRDN’s happy hour (Mondays–Fridays, 4 p.m.–6 p.m.) offers discounted beer, wine and sake and coincides with the sunset for much of the year, making it a prime time to score a seat outside.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

