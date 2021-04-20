Buona Forchetta
Thanks to an owner and several staff members who hail from Italy, this Neapolitan-style pizzeria has an authentic feel that locals love. Its popularity shows—San Diego restaurants are rarely crowded, yet Buona Forchetta often boasts wait times of up to two hours. Much of the dining happens outside beneath an awning. Indoors, simple decor lets the gold Stefano Ferrara pizza oven shine. Go for perfectly blistered pies like the Nicola (mozzarella, mushroom, prosciutto di Parma
, and truffle oil) or the Isabella (buffalo mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, goat cheese, and rosemary). If Point Loma is more convenient, know that there’s a second, larger location called Officine Buona Forchetta in Liberty Station.