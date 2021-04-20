Where are you going?
Buona Forchetta

3001 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92102, USA
Website
| +1 619-381-4844
More info

Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Tue - Fri 12pm - 3pm
Fri 5pm - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 11pm

Thanks to an owner and several staff members who hail from Italy, this Neapolitan-style pizzeria has an authentic feel that locals love. Its popularity shows—San Diego restaurants are rarely crowded, yet Buona Forchetta often boasts wait times of up to two hours. Much of the dining happens outside beneath an awning. Indoors, simple decor lets the gold Stefano Ferrara pizza oven shine. Go for perfectly blistered pies like the Nicola (mozzarella, mushroom, prosciutto di Parma, and truffle oil) or the Isabella (buffalo mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, goat cheese, and rosemary). If Point Loma is more convenient, know that there’s a second, larger location called Officine Buona Forchetta in Liberty Station.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

