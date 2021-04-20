Where are you going?
3801 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Website
| +1 619-501-6318
Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Wed 10am - 7pm
Thur - Sat 10am - 8pm

Located in a renovated warehouse, this artsy gift shop is a dream for lovers of succulents and other cacti. In addition to pale-green air plants and coral-colored water bottles that match San Diego’s dusty color palette, merchandise runs the gamut from outdoor furnishings and locally designed children’s clothing to jewelry, cookbooks, and creative greeting cards. The boutique’s most popular attraction, however, may be the build-your-own terrarium or planter station, where staff members can help you select sand, pebbles, stones, greenery, and a container from which to fashion your own microcosm. Pigment has also opened locations in Liberty Station and Del Mar.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

