Pigment
Located in a renovated warehouse, this artsy gift shop is a dream for lovers of succulents and other cacti. In addition to pale-green air plants and coral-colored water bottles that match San Diego’s dusty color palette, merchandise runs the gamut from outdoor furnishings and locally designed children’s clothing to jewelry, cookbooks, and creative greeting cards. The boutique’s most popular attraction, however, may be the build-your-own terrarium or planter station, where staff members can help you select sand, pebbles, stones, greenery, and a container from which to fashion your own microcosm. Pigment has also opened locations in Liberty Station and Del Mar.