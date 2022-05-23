Where are you going?
Salud

2196 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113, USA
Website
| +1 619-255-3856
Salud San Diego California United States

More info

Sun - Thur 10am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 11pm

In a city with a taco shop on nearly every corner, Salud stands out for its Chicano-inspired food and decor: According to owner Ernie Becerra, the tacos served here are not traditionally Mexican. The signature Barrio is served on a tortilla made of flour instead of corn, and its filling (stewed beef topped with nopal, beans, and sour cream) is a take on a popular dish in Southern California’s Mexican community. In the dining room, a tattoo mural and a car hood mounted on the wall nod to the lowrider lifestyle Chicano kids grow up idealizing.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

