Ironside Fish & Oyster
1654 India Street
Photo by Amanda Friedman, AFAR Media
Ironside Fish & OysterLike a nautical version of the yellow brick road, illuminated anchors embedded in the floors of Ironside Fish & Oyster lead you to the Emerald City of raw bars, where the bounteous platters come in Big, Bigger, Biggest, and Holy Sh*t. This last assortment might include, say, 24 oysters, 14 shrimp, 14 mussels, two pounds of lobster, two ounces of sustainable royal white sturgeon caviar, a portion of rockfish ceviche, and some kanpachi crudo for good measure (the mix changes daily according to what’s fresh). Not that lovers of cooked seafood will go hungry at chef Jason McLeod’s Little Italy hot spot, where the catch of the day is a perennial favorite. There’s even a small yet mighty vegetarian lineup (think charred broccolini with dried chilis, garlic, and parmesan; and Japanese sweet potato with scallion chimichurri and puffed quinoa). It’s all rounded out by an impressive bar, where 11 categories of whiskey are represented. While the menu occasionally diverges from the strictly seafaring, the decor never does. The interior design features prow figureheads turned lighting fixtures and artful stacks of steamer trunks.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago
Ironside Fish & Oyster
This bustling seafood restaurant is one of San Diego’s most cinematic spaces. A cross between a historic steam liner and a French brasserie, the dining room features a copper-topped bar, tile floor, and vintage suitcases on display. There’s also a raw bar, serving a variety of oysters like Ironside Selects, which are raised in Washington specifically for the restaurant. Don’t miss the bread and crackers (made by the in-house bakery) and the fresh, seasonal vegetable dishes (like snap peas with Canadian bacon). Also know that a meal here wouldn’t be complete without the decadent lobster roll, which features Maine lobster, brown-butter mayo, crispy onions, and chives. Before leaving, check out the restaurant’s southern wall—it’s actually an installation of hundreds of faux piranha heads.