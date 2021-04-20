Waterfront Park
San Diego’s newest public space, the 12-acre Waterfront Park offers a large playground, wide expanses of green grass, jets of water for splashing, and great views of the skyline. Bring an umbrella—there isn’t a lot of shade here—then spread out with a picnic and relax. There’s a fee to leave your car in the garage under this spot, but you can easily get here by taking the Trolley to the Santa Fe Depot. The park is also a short walk from neighborhoods like Downtown, Little Italy, and the East Village.