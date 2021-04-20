Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Waterfront Park

1600 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Website
| +1 619-232-7275
Waterfront Park San Diego California United States
Waterfront Park San Diego California United States
Waterfront Park San Diego California United States
Waterfront Park San Diego California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Waterfront Park

San Diego’s newest public space, the 12-acre Waterfront Park offers a large playground, wide expanses of green grass, jets of water for splashing, and great views of the skyline. Bring an umbrella—there isn’t a lot of shade here—then spread out with a picnic and relax. There’s a fee to leave your car in the garage under this spot, but you can easily get here by taking the Trolley to the Santa Fe Depot. The park is also a short walk from neighborhoods like Downtown, Little Italy, and the East Village.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points