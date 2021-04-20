Washington Street Mall 401 Washington St, Cape May, NJ 08204, USA

Cape May Colors on Washington St. If you're spending time in Cape May, NJ in the summer time, be sure to walk through the Washington Street Mall area just before sunset. The colorful Victorian houses and unique beach town store fronts that line the walkway are beautiful in that natural light.



If you're a sunset jogger and staying nearby at the beautiful Congress Hall hotel, you can see the colors on Washington and then head straight the boardwalk for a run out to end of Beach Ave. to watch the sun sink beyond the ocean.