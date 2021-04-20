Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Washington Street Mall

401 Washington St, Cape May, NJ 08204, USA
Cape May Colors on Washington St. Cape May New Jersey United States

Cape May Colors on Washington St.

If you're spending time in Cape May, NJ in the summer time, be sure to walk through the Washington Street Mall area just before sunset. The colorful Victorian houses and unique beach town store fronts that line the walkway are beautiful in that natural light.

If you're a sunset jogger and staying nearby at the beautiful Congress Hall hotel, you can see the colors on Washington and then head straight the boardwalk for a run out to end of Beach Ave. to watch the sun sink beyond the ocean.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points