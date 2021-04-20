Wailea Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui- Chic look and kid friendly facilities

Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui was one of the first resorts on Wailea, and was ready for a few nip and tucks. It has just gone through a top-to-toe renovation and it's changed my opinion of chain resorts forever. The revamp is gorgeous, the furnishings and vibe sophisticated and contemporary but casual. The grounds are stunning and made my Sunrise Aloha yoga session even more memorable. I didn’t have anything to compare it to, as it was my first luau, but the buzz was that this hotel has the best luau on the island. The show was a thoughtful, vibrant and fun exploration of the culture, with the most perfectly timed sunset backdrops. It was not the hokey touristy extravaganza I was expecting.

Mostly, the hotel has got to be one of the best family resorts I've come across. The company put much thought and design into the kids’ centres There’s a movie theatre with nightly shows (Moana has become a staple) and huge bean bag chairs to sit on. There's a games room for older kids, a fun play room for younger ones with great picture books about Hawaiian culture, and there's a five story high water slide (and the necessary corollary, a chic adults only infinity pool. ) I was watching staff in action as they helped put together a meaningful, memory-filled, multi-generation trip for a family whose grandparents were celebrating their 60th anniversary. They seemed really involved and attentive.

The main restaurant is helmed by star chef Roy Yamaguchi and is inspired by his grandparents' market stall.

Because most guests were travelling from points east, everyone seemed to be up at dawn with jet lag. It was fun to see so many people up and out, walking or jogging along the beach front at 5 am.

I also appreciated that the usually "zinged ya" resort fees were reasonable here, and included wi-fi, and that there was a lounge area with full showers for guests to use and store their luggage in after they'd checked out and before flying home.



