Wahoo's Lounge
Black Coral St
Bet on the Chicken DropIf you’re in San Pedro on a Tuesday or Thursday night, head over to Wahoo’s Lounge on Front Street for the weekly Chicken Drop. It’s definitely one of the most unique experiences you’ll have on your Belize vacation.
Place your bets, watch the lucky person who gently blows on the chicken’s butt and sets him loose on the bingo like board. As you can probably gather by now, expect the chicken to wander around until he finds some lucky person’s number to poop on. Join in the festivities by yelling for your number, as the pot can easily get up to several hundred dollars (Belize). However, before you are quick to run up and claim your winnings – guess who has to clean up the chicken poop?
almost 7 years ago
World Famous Chicken Drop
The chicken drop is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 6pm to midnight at Wahoo's Lounge right on the beach. It's a fun event similar to bingo where all the participants wait for the chicken to poop on their number. The winner receives BZ$ and gets to clean up the poop! Happy hour and a great live band included.