Virgin Hotels Chicago

Upside Down Tea

Something magical happens on weekend afternoons in The Commons Club, located on the second floor of the hotel...a tea service. This isn't the stuffy tea and crumpets of yore, however, but a delightfully hip take. Enjoy boozy teapots (my favorite includes Ketel One Vodka infused with oyster shells, tropical juices, coconut syrup, and green tea) which you top off in your tea cup with Moët Champagne. Purchase by the teapot, or for the more adventurous such as myself, you can choose a bottomless teapot by the hour. If that wasn't enough, then comes the delectable tower of finger sandwiches and sweets, all too delicious and changes weekly.