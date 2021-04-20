Where are you going?
Viernes Culturales/Cultural Fridays

Head to Calle Ocho for Cultural Fridays

Viernes Culturales is a local Miami event in Little Havana, where restaurants, galleries, clubs and street vendors get together on the last Friday of every month for a cultural art show.

Local merchants and artists set up on the streets of Calle Ocho to turn it into what looks like a street fair. The City of Miami sets up an event area in the alley next to the Tower Theater to host DJs, performers, artists and sellers. Sponsors set up booths around here and offer free tastings and gifts.

There are many live performances that occur throughout the day and night, but people dance throughout the streets during the entire festival.

Many nightclubs serve drinks and vendors give out samples. Be sure to check out the expansive list of restaurants before choosing. I suggest going on a food crawl to really explore the Cuban American culture in Miami.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

