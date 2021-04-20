Victorian Era Walking Tours of Falls Church
Before World War II, Falls Church experienced its most significant growth during the Victorian era (1837-1901). Today, the city's Victorian-era legacy lives on in the charming homes and churches along East Broad Street, in between Roosevelt and Washington Streets. A few years ago, the Victorian Society of Falls Church created a self-guided walking tour map for locals and visitors highlighting Victorian architectural styles and buildings like Tallwood (see above picture), an 1870 home whose previous occupants included a descendant of the founder of Yale University, and a brother of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. An important note: all
houses except Cherry Hill are private residences and are therefore not open to the public.