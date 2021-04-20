Victorian-era Walking Tours of Falls Church Falls Church, VA, USA

Victorian Era Walking Tours of Falls Church Before World War II, Falls Church experienced its most significant growth during the Victorian era (1837-1901). Today, the city's Victorian-era legacy lives on in the charming homes and churches along East Broad Street, in between Roosevelt and Washington Streets. A few years ago, the Victorian Society of Falls Church created a self-guided walking tour map for locals and visitors highlighting Victorian architectural styles and buildings like Tallwood (see above picture), an 1870 home whose previous occupants included a descendant of the founder of Yale University, and a brother of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. An important note: all houses except Cherry Hill are private residences and are therefore not open to the public.