Amex Centurion Lounges to Open 5 New Locations, a Speakeasy Concept, and Partner with Celebrity Chefs

American Express is doubling down on its global lounge footprint—and on the quality of what loungegoers will be eating and drinking at lounges throughout the United States.

This month, the credit card company unveiled significant changes to its premium Centurion lounge program, including the debut of two new international locations, a new speakeasy-style concept, and the launch of a sweeping culinary refresh across its U.S. lounges led by some of the country’s most acclaimed chefs. Together, the moves signal a significant investment in the global travel experience at a time when competition in the luxury airport lounge space is more intense than ever, with rivals like Chase and Capital One expanding their own premium offerings.

The company plans to open additional lounges in Salt Lake City, Newark, and Boston (expected in 2025, 2026, and 2027, and at 16,000, 17,000, and 20,000 square feet, respectively). Beyond the standard amenities, the company indicated that Salt Lake City will offer a terrace, Newark will feature a jazz bar and piano lounge, and Boston will include a rooftop bar.

Here’s what you need to know.

The newest Centurion lounge to join the network is in Terminal 3 at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Courtesy of American Express

A new Centurion lounge at Tokyo Haneda

On July 16, 2025, American Express officially opened the doors to its first Centurion lounge in Japan, located in Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND).

Inside the 7,500-square-foot lounge, travelers will find Japanese art (including ceramics by Ryuji Iwasaki, ink paintings by Ryohei Sasaki, and an installation by Miho Yokoyama), private rooms for phone calls or meditation (with customizable lighting and sound settings like water, forest, bird, or wind), and an outdoor space to enjoy fresh air and watch planes take off.

One of the standout features is the open-kitchen dining experience, led by chef Satoshi Ogino, who helms the Michelin-starred Akasaka Ogino, also in Tokyo. Many of the dishes are of Japanese origin, such as hand-rolled nigiri, ramen, and beef curry served over rice, although there are also Western offerings. A separate treats bar offers wagashi (a traditional Japanese confection) and other sweets. A range of beers, wines, and Japanese whisky- and sake-infused craft cocktails are also available at the lounge’s bar. Like many Centurion lounges, the Haneda outpost offers a range of seating areas, private work rooms, shower suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, power outlets, and a live flight departure board.

The lounge, in Terminal 3, near Gate 114, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Unfortunately, given the airport’s rules, travelers departing from Terminal 1 or 2 will not be able to access it.

A new Centurion lounge at Amsterdam Schiphol

Next year, American Express will continue its expansion in Europe with the launch of a new Centurion lounge at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS)—its first-ever proprietary lounge in continental Europe. (There are already locations in London and Stockholm.) The lounge will span nearly 6,000 square feet and be located between piers E and F in the international terminal.

While details about the design and amenities are still under wraps, American Express says the space will incorporate design elements inspired by Amsterdam’s iconic canals and artistic heritage, feature a menu of locally inspired food, and contain multiple seating areas and a coffee bar.

Kwame Onwuachi, whose shrimp and grits dish is pictured, is among the chefs who will create seasonal dishes for the 15 U.S. Centurion lounges. Courtesy of American Express

The Culinary Collective by the Centurion Lounge

Coinciding with its global expansion, American Express is re-envisioning the way travelers eat inside its lounges. Beginning July 29, it will launch a new food and beverage initiative called the Culinary Collective by the Centurion Lounge, a partnership with four James Beard Award–winning chefs: Mashama Bailey (of Savannah’s the Grey), Sarah Grueneberg (Chicago’s Monteverde), Kwame Onwuachi (New York’s Tatiana and D.C.’s Dōgon), and Michael Solomonov (New York City’s K’Far and Philadelphia’s Zahav).

Each chef will contribute seasonal dishes that rotate through the 15 existing Centurion lounges in the USA, offering travelers a more elevated and consistent dining experience across all the U.S. lounges. Among the featured menu items will be:

Paprika chicken and espresso crème brûlée from Mashama Bailey

Lemony orzo with artichokes and dill and a grilled corn and cucumber salad with avocado and cilantro salsa verde from Sarah Grueneberg

Afro-Caribbean suya short ribs and a tamarind ice box cake from Kwame Onwuachi

Pomegranate-glazed salmon topped with tabbouleh and charred broccolini from Michael Solomonov

The program will also include a revamped beverage experience curated by Harrison Ginsberg, bar director at New York’s Overstory, which was ranked the 15th best bar globally by the World’s 50 Best in 2024. One of his cocktails, the Centurion, will combine vodka, yuzu, soda, and lime, while his mocktail offering, the Green Tea Tonic, will feature green tea, lemon, grapefruit, and a botanical nonalcoholic spirit.

The first Sidecar by the Centurion Lounge, meant for shorter lounge stays, will open at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas in 2026. Courtesy of American Express

Sidecar by the Centurion Lounge

As part of its broader strategy to reduce crowding and tailor experiences to different types of travelers, American Express is also introducing a new concept called Sidecar by the Centurion Lounge, a speakeasy-style offshoot designed for shorter stays. (Unlike traditional Centurion lounges, Sidecar locations will only be accessible to travelers departing within 90 minutes.)

“Many of our visitors spend less than an hour in our lounges, and we’ve created Sidecar specifically for them,” Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, stated in a press release.

The first Sidecar location is set to open at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas in 2026. It will serve as a cocktail bar and small plates venue, offering drinks alongside bites for travelers with tighter connections or those looking for an abbreviated lounge experience.

Who has access to Centurion lounges?

Access to Centurion lounges is still limited to holders of certain premium American Express cards, including The Platinum Card, The Business Platinum Card, and the Centurion Card, and is subject to availability. Additionally, Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business cardholders can enter when flying with Delta.