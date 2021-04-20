Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

100 Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
Website
| +1 202-488-0400
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5:20pm

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

The Holocaust Memorial Museum is a living memorial to the more than 11 million victims who perished at the hands of the Nazis before and during World War II. Built in 1993, the permanent exhibition tells the Holocaust's full story through real belongings rescued by survivors and Allied concentration camp liberators, as well as oral histories, films, photographs, music, and artwork created in the camps. (A must-see: the sobering display of thousands of pairs of shoes.) There is also a Children's Wall, a children's exhibit called "Daniel's Story," and rotating temporary exhibits. Designed by Holocaust survivor James Ingo Freed, the architecture is symbolic of the ghettos and concentration camps—notably Auschwitz-Birkenau.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points