Tuscarora Mill

Tuskies
Originally an 1899 grain mill and then a general store selling seed and farm machinery, Tuskies (to the locals) in Leesburg has been a local favorite since 1985 and was one of the first staunch advocates of the "buy local" movement. An impressive seasonal food and drink menu sourced from area farms, livestock producers, cheese makers, and wineries; a charming and comfortable atmosphere while retaining the original character of the mill; and warm and friendly service continue to make Tuskies a Loudoun County destination restaurant and rated as one of the "100 Best Restaurants" by Washingtonian Magazine.