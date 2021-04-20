Where are you going?
Tuscarora Mill

203 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA 20175, USA
Website
| +1 703-771-9300
Tuskies Leesburg Virginia United States

More info

Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

Tuskies

Originally an 1899 grain mill and then a general store selling seed and farm machinery, Tuskies (to the locals) in Leesburg has been a local favorite since 1985 and was one of the first staunch advocates of the "buy local" movement. An impressive seasonal food and drink menu sourced from area farms, livestock producers, cheese makers, and wineries; a charming and comfortable atmosphere while retaining the original character of the mill; and warm and friendly service continue to make Tuskies a Loudoun County destination restaurant and rated as one of the "100 Best Restaurants" by Washingtonian Magazine.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

