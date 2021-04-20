Bloody Moonshine

Walking in to Tupelo Honey Cafe, after you've waited in line for a coveted table, you may not immediately know what makes it different from the usual restaurant serving traditional Southern fare. Head chef Brian Sonoskus has broken away from tradition to serve Southern favorites in a way that pays homage to everything one loves about okra, grits and fried green tomatoes -- but with a punch those items have always lacked. If you're at Tupelo for brunch, do not even think about skipping the Moonswine Mary. Your first sip will illustrate Brian's technique perhaps better than anything else on the menu. He has managed to create a Bloody Mary that isn't simply a hangover cure but is a can't-get-enough scene stealer. It's a concoction of moonshine that's been infused with bacon and jalapeño plus tomato juice and pickled okra and it's truly divine. If you're looking for something a little less savory and a little more sweet, the Lohito also features infused moonshine and packs a punch that will leave your mouth watering for more long after you've moved on to shopping or a tour of The Biltmore.