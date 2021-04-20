Where are you going?
Tupelo Honey Cafe

12 College St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Website
| +1 828-255-4863
More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 8pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 8pm

Southern Comfort

On a recent visit to Asheville, North Carolina, I was anxious to try some of the great restaurants I'd heard about. In the end though, my husband and I found ourselves gravitating back to the same restaurant over and over again - breakfast, lunch, and dinner - because it was absolutely delicious. We just couldn't resist it. Tupelo Honey is a must if you're in Asheville looking for some incredible Southern comfort food. This macaroni and cheese was probably the best I've ever tasted - rich and creamy, with delicious bits of bacon and other wonderful ingredients mixed in. Definitely not a diet food but worth every calorie!
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

Kirsten Alana
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Bloody Moonshine

Walking in to Tupelo Honey Cafe, after you've waited in line for a coveted table, you may not immediately know what makes it different from the usual restaurant serving traditional Southern fare. Head chef Brian Sonoskus has broken away from tradition to serve Southern favorites in a way that pays homage to everything one loves about okra, grits and fried green tomatoes -- but with a punch those items have always lacked. If you're at Tupelo for brunch, do not even think about skipping the Moonswine Mary. Your first sip will illustrate Brian's technique perhaps better than anything else on the menu. He has managed to create a Bloody Mary that isn't simply a hangover cure but is a can't-get-enough scene stealer. It's a concoction of moonshine that's been infused with bacon and jalapeño plus tomato juice and pickled okra and it's truly divine. If you're looking for something a little less savory and a little more sweet, the Lohito also features infused moonshine and packs a punch that will leave your mouth watering for more long after you've moved on to shopping or a tour of The Biltmore.

