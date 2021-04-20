Tuileries Garden

The City of Light

During the summer months while camera-toting travelers are lining up and winding around the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, and the iconic glass pyramid of the Louvre, most Parisians are packing up and forming their own lines at the train stations, escaping the crowds and beginning their own long-awaited vacations. This should not deter you from planning a trip to Paris in the months of July or August as there are plenty of ways you too can escape the tourist frenzy and experience a city with so much more to offer than twinkling monuments. The Jardin des Tuileries situated directly between the Champs Elysee and the Mona Lisa, may be well-tread by travelers during the day, but its dusty tree-lined paths and flowing fountains are a perfect retreat in the evening hours for those looking to relax. The garden itself is beautiful, but with the addition of this immense, glowing ferris wheel, it turns magical. The Fete de Tuileries, a French carnival that runs from late June to mid August, adds a charming touch to an already exquisite park. Tucked away to one side, giggling children are steering their bumper-cars and chasing each other through fun-houses, while dare-devil teens are catapulting through the air on the more mature amusement offerings. Yet this can all be seen and barely heard from a green lounge chair in the gardens. Put your feet up and gaze at the lights, the ones the tourists seem to miss as they focus on the lines ahead of them. This is Paris in the summertime.