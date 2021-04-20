Where are you going?
Truffe

Weinpl. 2, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 227 27 27
Single-Origin Chocolates in the Altstadt Zurich Switzerland

Single-Origin Chocolates in the Altstadt

Former interior designer and gallery owner Elisabetta Capei now presides over this shop near St. Peter’s Church. It specializes in artisan handmade Swiss and Italian chocolates. Among her highlights are chocolates by Reichmuth von Reding, a little-known producer whose super-smooth, velvety-tasting bars are made with single-origin cacao beans and are conched for up to 72 hours. In the back of the shop, there’s a small counter with just eight stools for drinking Elisabetta’s hot chocolate, which she whisks herself, making just four to five liters a day.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

